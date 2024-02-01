Share
Sports
News

Washington Commanders Snatch Cowboys' DC Dan Quinn as Their New Head Coach: Report

 By The Associated Press  February 1, 2024 at 9:19am
Share

The Washington Commanders have an agreement with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to hire him as head coach, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Thursday because the team had not yet announced the move.

Quinn, 53, spent the past three seasons running the defense for the NFC East-rival Cowboys after five-plus seasons coaching the Atlanta Falcons. Quinn coached the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance in 2016 before being fired after an 0-5 start in 2020.

He became Washington’s choice after Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, considered a top candidate, told teams on Tuesday that he was staying with Detroit and the Seahawks hired Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

Controlling owner Josh Harris, new general manager and head of football operations Adam Peters, and Quinn give the organization a much-desired new approach after four years of Ron Rivera in charge turned out to be a disappointment. Harris was committed to splitting the personnel and coaching duties this time around.

Trending:
William Shatner Levels Government Censors Trying to Ban Iconic 'Star Trek' Line

Quinn now gets the chance to fill out his own staff in his second stint as an NFL head coach. It remains to be seen if Eric Bieniemy returns as offensive coordinator, though that’s not expected, and the position of defensive coordinator is vacant after Rivera fired Jack Del Rio midway through this past season.

Quinn’s defense ranked fifth in the league in yards and points allowed, helping Dallas win the NFC East before losing in the first round of the playoffs. He inherits the Commanders after they went 4-13, including two blowout losses to the Cowboys.

Washington does have the second pick in the draft, more than $80 million in salary cap space and the opportunity for Peters and Quinn to handpick the next quarterback for a franchise that has not had any consistency at the position in decades.

After Johnson pulled himself out of consideration, Washington brass had to pivot to other candidates. Macdonald going to Seattle made Quinn the front-runner, and he got the job over the likes of Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Baltimore assistant Anthony Weaver.

Will Dan Quinn make a good head coach?

Quinn had also been linked to the Seahawks, for whom he worked under Pete Carroll as defensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014 before getting his first chance to run a team with Atlanta. The Falcons led 28-3 in the Super Bowl on Feb. 5, 2017, before losing to the New England Patriots.

A New Jersey native, Quinn broke into coaching by running the defensive line for William & Mary in 1994 before one year at Virginia Military Institute and five at Hofstra. He worked on staff for San Francisco, the New York Jets and Seattle from 2001-10, returned to college at Florida and went back to the Seahawks, helping them win the Super Bowl in the 2013 season.

Quinn joins an organization that hasn’t won a championship since 1992 and owns only two playoff victories over the past three decades.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Washington Commanders Snatch Cowboys' DC Dan Quinn as Their New Head Coach: Report
US Soldier Killed in Jordan Drone Strike Identified
Former IRS Contractor Sentenced for Leaking Trump Taxes
US to Be Awarded Olympic Gold Medal After Russian Athlete Is Retroactively Disqualified
Islamic Terrorists Launch Deadly Attack on Church During Sunday Mass
See more...

Conversation