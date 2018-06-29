SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Reuters Writer Blames Trump for Capital Shooting: ‘Save Your Thoughts and Prayers for Your Empty Soul’

By Chris Agee
June 29, 2018 at 9:48am

Print

A Reuters editor issued a retraction and lengthy apology for “jumping to conclusions” in the aftermath of Thursday’s mass shooting at a Maryland newspaper office.

Though police have since said they believe the suspected gunman appeared to specifically target the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, the social media speculation began long before details were available.

For Reuters Breakingviews Editor Rob Cox, the tragedy led him to recall President Donald Trump’s frequently combative rhetoric aimed at the news media, as Red State reported.

In a tweet he soon deleted and denounced, he wrote that the shooting is “what happens when @realDonaldTrump calls journalists the enemy of the people.”

Cox went on to write that the president has blood on his hands.

TRENDING: Trump Sends Message To Red Hen Restaurant That Kicked Out Sanders: Clean Up Your Nasty Restaurant

“Save your thoughts and prayers for your empty soul,” he wrote.

The editor was almost immediately inundated with backlash, which he described as “fair enough” in a subsequent tweet before further explaining his remarks.

“Vilifying any category of people – journalists, migrants, conservatives, liberals etc – can incite violence,” he wrote. “This one hits close to home. Genuinely saddened.”

Hours later, Cox posted a four-part apology offering additional context and some reflective thoughts after considering the impact of his controversial comments.

“When I saw the news today that a mass shooter had targeted the employees of a newspaper in Maryland I responded emotionally and inappropriately,” Cox wrote.

Describing his initial reaction as “entirely personal,” he acknowledged that it did not comply with “the Reuters Trust Principles and (his) own standards for letting facts, not snap judgments, guide (his) understanding.”

RELATED: Watch: MSNBC Commentator Compares Trump Voters to Nazis

Do you think this Reuters writer crossed the line?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Cox cited his own experience as a community member impacted by a mass shooting as a possible influence in his visceral remarks.

“My experience as a member of the community of Newtown, Connecticut in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook tragedy, combined with the possibility that my colleagues in the press were being targeted, pushed me into a state of emotional distress,” he wrote.

He concluded with an apology for the initial tweet, which he said he “quickly deleted and … disavowed,” adding that he was “especially remorseful” if his comments “did anything to distract from the thoughts and love we must send to the community of Annapolis.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Donald Trump, mainstream media, media bias

By: Chris Agee on June 29, 2018 at 9:48am

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Maxine Waters sticks tongue out at Laura Loomer during confrontation

Assault Charges Filed Against Maxine Waters After Journalist Confrontation

Erin Coates

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 16: House Intelligence Ranking Member Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks at the Council On Foreign Relations with Andrea Mitchell, Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent at NBC News on February 16, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Dem Rep. Adam Schiff Tweets About Dictator, Gets Told ‘Shut Up’

Chris Agee

Enlisted military grad Dillon Donovan

Marine Recruit Walks Out of Graduation After School Refuses To Let Him Wear Military Sash

Jack Davis

Elaine Chao Loses Patience After Dem Protesters Attack Her Husband

Liz Angarola

Sarah Sanders Welcome

Restaurant Capitalizes on Red Hen Outrage, ‘Sarah Sanders Welcome Any Time!’

Angela Box

Angela Box: The Liberal Meltdown Is the Greatest Show on Earth

Chris Agee

As Democrats Increasingly Call for Mob ‘Action,’ Tucker Warns ‘Point of No Return’

Jack Davis

Major Upset as Democratic Socialist Blows Out Incumbent in Office Since ’98

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.