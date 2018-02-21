The Western Journal

Reverend Billy Graham, Evangelist to Millions, Dead at 99

By Joe Setyon
February 21, 2018 at 7:05am

Renowned Christian evangelist Reverend Bill Graham has died at the age of 99, a family spokesperson confirmed Wednesday morning.

Graham passed away at his home in Montreat, North Carolina. For more than 60 years, he was one of the most well-known evangelists in the world. In recent years, though, he had battled illnesses including prostate cancer, hydrocephalus and Parkinson’s Disease.

But that didn’t stop him from once again making Gallup’s most admired man list in 2017, a particularly impressive accomplishment given that he had been out of the public eye for the past decade.

Graham held the last of his trademark crusades in New York City in 2005, which followed one the previous year in Los Angeles, wrapping up a career that included over 400 such events worldwide.

According to The Christian Post, approximately 215 million people have heard Graham preach the salvation message in person in over 185 countries, with millions more reached through television, films and webcasts.

Graham became a Baptist pastor in Illinois in the mid-1940s while attending Wheaton College.

In 1949, he was invited to speak at the Los Angeles Crusade tent meeting, which was initially scheduled for three weeks, but ended up running for two months due to the large crowds that came to hear Graham preach.

Media mogul William Randolph Hearst was so impressed with the young evangelist he directed his papers to “puff Graham,” which made him a nationwide celebrity, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Zamperini reported that after attending two of the meetings, he gave his life to Christ when Graham made an altar call.

By the former Army Air Corps bomber crewman and prisoner of war’s account, Jesus immediately delivered him from alcoholism and what is known today as post traumatic stress disorder.

Graham has met, and in some cases became close friends, with every president from Harry Truman to Barack Obama. Additionally, Donald Trump was on hand in 2013 to help Graham celebrate his 95th birthday, though due to the preacher’s declining health, he has not been able to meet with him as president.

