RFK Jr. Says Government Refused to Admit 'Existential Health Crisis' Facing US

A new report about the extent of the health crisis facing America’s children paints a gloomy picture of what has been allowed to take place.

“The health of American children is in crisis,” the report said.

“Despite outspending peer nations by more than double per capita on healthcare, the United States ranks last in life expectancy among high-income countries – and suffers higher rates of obesity, heart disease, and diabetes,” the report said.

As a result, the report said. “Today’s children are the sickest generation in American history in terms of chronic disease and these preventable trends continue to worsen each year, posing a threat to our nation’s health, economy, and military readiness.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. said recognizing the problem is the first step to addressing it.

“The Government has never admitted that the United States is in an existential public health crisis. Today, we did—and now we’re going to do something about it,” he posted on X.

“We are in [an] existential crisis,” Kennedy said in a video accompanying his post.

“Government has never admitted that before and today we’re all admitting it and we’re saying now we’re going to do something about it,” he said.

Kennedy said that the range of actions to address children’s health will be released in 60 days, but noted, “We’re already doing it. We’re getting rid of chemicals in our food, food dyes, which people have been trying to do for years.”

Kennedy said one of his goals is to address diabetes in America’s youth, according to NBC.

“In many cases, juvenile diabetes and prediabetes, which now affects 38% of teens, can be reversed completely by changing diet,” Kennedy said.

“Food is medicine, and food also affects mood, it affects mental illness, it affects the immune system, and we need to make sure our kids have access to good food and that parents have access to the best information so they can make good choices for their children,” he said.

Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again initiative is part of President Donald Trump’s effort to overhaul America for the future.

“We will not stop until we defeat the chronic disease epidemic in America, we’re going to get it done for the first time ever,” Trump said Thursday as the report was unveiled, according to ABC.

“Unlike other administrations, we will not be silenced or intimidated by the corporate lobbyist or special interest. And I want this group to do what they have to do,” Trump said, citing toxic chemicals, too many prescriptions that target children and overly processed foods as MAHA targets.

The report lays out the challenges Kennedy faces.

“The American diet has shifted dramatically toward ultra-processed foods (UPFs), leading to nutrient depletion, increased caloric intake, and exposure to harmful additives. Nearly 70% of children’s calories now come from UPFs, contributing to obesity, diabetes, and other chronic conditions,” the report said.

“Children are exposed to an increasing number of synthetic chemicals, some of which have been linked to developmental issues and chronic disease. The current regulatory framework should be continually evaluated to ensure that chemicals and other exposures do not interact together to pose a threat to the health of our children,” the report said.

The report noted that children “are experiencing unprecedented levels of inactivity, screen use, sleep deprivation, and chronic stress. These factors significantly contribute to the rise in chronic diseases and mental health challenges.”

The report said doctors could be part of the problem.

“There is a concerning trend of overprescribing medications to children, often driven by conflicts of interest in medical research, regulation, and practice. This has led to unnecessary treatments and long-term health risks,” the report said.

