The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Entertainment News
Print

Ringo Starr Made a Hilarious Mistake After Becoming a Knight And Beatles Fans Can’t Stop Laughing

By Joe Setyon
January 6, 2018 at 12:53pm

Print

Days after he was officially honored with a knighthood in the United Kingdom, world-famous drummer Ringo Starr amused his fans by misspelling the name of the iconic band that brought him fame.

Ringo — whose real name is Richard Starkey — was posing a trivia question to his 1.81 million followers on Twitter, while also attaching a decades-old photo of his former Beatles band-mate, Paul McCartney.

The drummer wanted to know which of the Beatles’ tracks was recorded in 1968 at Trident Studios.

However, instead of saying “Beatle,” he wrote “beetle.”

“1968 what beetle tracks where recorded at Trident studios let me know it’s also a good picture of Paul he was There to. peace and love I am having a good day I hope you are too,” the drummer wrote Thursday.

TRENDING: Author of New Book on Trump WH: I Can’t Be Sure if Everything I Wrote Is True

Twitter users had some fun with the gaffe.

As pointed out by several users, Ringo’s misspelling of the word hearkened back to the past, when he would make fun of himself for his issues with spelling.

RELATED:

Several minutes after he put out the tweet, Ringo published another acknowledging the error and correcting himself.

The musician has always been open about how the written word is not his strength.

“I read all the time. See, I always say, ‘I’m intelligent but uneducated,'” he said in a 1969 interview on the BBC program “Late Night Line-up.”

“But I don’t know the actual spelling of the words. I can read any word you want to give me, and I know what a lot of them mean, but I can’t spell most of them,” he added.

Ringo’s latest spelling gaffe came days after he was finally knighted for his “services to Music.”

He was congratulated by McCartney — himself a knight — who noted that “Sir Richard Starkey has a nice ring to it.”

“It’s great! It’s an honour and a pleasure to be considered and acknowledged for my music and my charity work, both of which I love,” Ringo said in a statement after the knighting became official, according to The U.K. Sun.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

By: Joe Setyon on January 6, 2018 at 12:53pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Joe Setyon

George and Barbara Bush Are Celebrating a Milestone Today No Other Presidential Couple Has Ever Reached

Michael Bastasch

snow and power plant

After Waging War Against Coal for Years, New England Is Paying the Price During Record Cold

Joe Setyon

Alex Trebek (1)

“Jeopardy!” TV Show to Be Suspended After Host Alex Trebek Suffers Severe Injury

Erin Coates

Katie Nolan on Desus & Mero

ESPN Host Calls Trump F—ing Stupid, That’s When ESPN Shows Their True Colors

Joe Setyon

donald Trump, Rand Paul

Donald Trump Loves Rand Paul’s Plan for How to Use the Suspended Pakistan Aid Money

Chris Agee

Daughter of Former NFL Team Owner Arrested for Assault Following Anti-Semitic Rant

Joe Setyon

president donald trump (1)

Twitter Releases Official Statement That Will Affect Donald Trump’s Future Access to Twitter

Chris Agee

Gerald Rivera, Donald Trump

Geraldo Responds to Criticism of Trump’s Mental Fitness

Recently Posted