Ringo Starr Made a Hilarious Mistake After Becoming a Knight And Beatles Fans Can’t Stop Laughing

Days after he was officially honored with a knighthood in the United Kingdom, world-famous drummer Ringo Starr amused his fans by misspelling the name of the iconic band that brought him fame.

Ringo — whose real name is Richard Starkey — was posing a trivia question to his 1.81 million followers on Twitter, while also attaching a decades-old photo of his former Beatles band-mate, Paul McCartney.

The drummer wanted to know which of the Beatles’ tracks was recorded in 1968 at Trident Studios.

However, instead of saying “Beatle,” he wrote “beetle.”

“1968 what beetle tracks where recorded at Trident studios let me know it’s also a good picture of Paul he was There to. peace and love I am having a good day I hope you are too,” the drummer wrote Thursday.

TRENDING: Author of New Book on Trump WH: I Can’t Be Sure if Everything I Wrote Is True

1968 what beetle tracks where recorded at Trident studios let me know it’s also a good picture of Paul he was There to. peace and love I am having a good day I hope you are too. 😎✌️🌟💖🥦🦏🍒🎵🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/cldFdZIwqA — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) January 4, 2018

Twitter users had some fun with the gaffe.

Were the beetles anything like The Beatles? — Macca Trash (@DayTripperMacca) January 4, 2018

how DARE auto correct do this to a BEATLE — Marty Bellvue ♐️ (@MartyBellvue) January 4, 2018

Alternative universe where the beetles topped the charts with hits such as: Today, Tilt and Pout, and of course, who could forget the classic Cum 2geva. Led by Jon Lemon ft bassist Faul, guitarist Joj and drummer Rongo. 👌🏻 — Rosie (@papercurts) January 5, 2018

As pointed out by several users, Ringo’s misspelling of the word hearkened back to the past, when he would make fun of himself for his issues with spelling.

RELATED:

Several minutes after he put out the tweet, Ringo published another acknowledging the error and correcting himself.

Oops BEATLES — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) January 4, 2018

The musician has always been open about how the written word is not his strength.

“I read all the time. See, I always say, ‘I’m intelligent but uneducated,'” he said in a 1969 interview on the BBC program “Late Night Line-up.”

“But I don’t know the actual spelling of the words. I can read any word you want to give me, and I know what a lot of them mean, but I can’t spell most of them,” he added.

Ringo’s latest spelling gaffe came days after he was finally knighted for his “services to Music.”

He was congratulated by McCartney — himself a knight — who noted that “Sir Richard Starkey has a nice ring to it.”

Huge congrats Sir Ringo! Sir Richard Starkey has a nice ring to it. Best drummer best pal! X Paul pic.twitter.com/ew5PuxhEv1 — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) December 30, 2017

“It’s great! It’s an honour and a pleasure to be considered and acknowledged for my music and my charity work, both of which I love,” Ringo said in a statement after the knighting became official, according to The U.K. Sun.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.