RNC to Boycott Presidential Debates Unless Organizers Change the Way GOP Candidates Are Treated

Dillon Burroughs June 2, 2021 at 8:14am

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel wrote a letter on Tuesday night to the Commission on Presidential Debates that threatened to advise candidates against participating in future presidential debates unless changes are made.

“The CPD’s repeated missteps and the partisan actions of its Board Members make clear that the organization no longer provides the fair and impartial forum for presidential debates which the law requires and the American people deserve,” McDaniel wrote.

“Our sincere hope is that the CPD accepts this criticism and works to correct its mistakes,” she added.

“If not, the RNC will have no choice but to advise future Republican candidates against participating in CPD-hosted debates, and the RNC will look for other options for its candidates to debate the issues before the American people in a neutral and nonpartisan forum.”

McDaniel “called for a series of reforms including term limits and a code of conduct for board members, a promise to hold ‘at least one debate’ before the start of early voting, and a more transparent moderator picking process,” according to Forbes.

McDaniel requested a response by July 31.

The RNC chair also provided a statement to CNN. “The Republican Party needs assurances that the CPD will make meaningful reforms to the debate process by working with stakeholders to restore the faith and legitimacy it has lost,” she said.

“If not, as RNC Chairman, I will have no choice but to advise future Republican candidates against participating in CPD-hosted debates,” McDaniel added.

The letter follows two 2020 presidential debates that angered many Americans.

Fox News host Chris Wallace was heavily criticized online by his network colleagues and others following his hostile position toward then-President Donald Trump during the first debate in Cleveland.

Immediately out of the gate, Wallace and Trump shared a tense moment, when the moderator asked the president about a comprehensive health care plan.

Wallace, though, did not appear intent on letting Trump answer the question uninterrupted.

“I got rid of the individual mandate,” Trump said with regard to the Affordable Care Act.

After Wallace continually interrupted Trump over the subject, the president said, “I guess I’m debating you, not him.”

The second planned debate was canceled, as Trump refused to participate in what would have been a virtual event, though the third planned debate did occur.

