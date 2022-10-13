Rob Schneider Says He's 'Had It' with Democrats, Reveals Why Libs Made Him Ditch California

Actor Rob Schneider said that he’s had it with Democrats and California and has moved to neighboring “freer” Arizona.

Schneider, appearing on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday to promote his new film, “Daddy Daughter Trip,” related that he loved living in San Francisco. He had a home with a rooftop deck, located right on the cable car route.

“This is the place I’m going to live forever,” he thought.

But Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom pushed him over the edge with all his rules on top of the state’s high taxes.

“I really feel like I don’t want the Democratic Party trying to run my life. And there’s not one aspect of your life that they don’t want to interfere with. I had it with them,” Schneider said.

“I got out of California and moved to the slightly freer state of Arizona,” he recounted, with a smile.

Arizona is reddish politically, having a Republican governor for the last 13 years and a state legislature controlled by the GOP with slim majorities.

Schneider said that California “just got crazier and crazier.”

“I just don’t think your life gets better there. It gets worse,” he predicted.

The comedian quipped, “San Francisco either has a huge homeless problem or a gigantic camping success story.”

The Los Angeles Times reported that San Francisco and LA ranked first and second in the country of cities people are leaving.

“San Francisco either has a huge homeless problem or a gigantic camping success story.” — @RobSchneider on how Gavin Newsom pushed him into leaving California (Fox & Friends) pic.twitter.com/ViukCqzUUQ — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) October 12, 2022

Angelenos are flocking to places like Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Diego, San Antonio and Dallas, the news outlet said.

CNBC reported that more than 360,000 Californians left the state in 2021.

Asked if espousing conservative views could hurt his acting career, Schneider, 58, said it could, but some things are more important.

“I worry more about the freedoms of my kids,” he explained.

“You know something’s wrong when people say if you put God and family and country first, that’s somehow controversial. How is that controversial? I think at a certain point you have to say, “Enough of this’ and stand up to it,” he argued.

Schneider related that most of his friends in Hollywood more or less share his right-of-center views, but some do fear the cancel culture.

“They’re just scared of it because it really is like a mob of ideologues that just … will attack you. It’s not really based on anything, but like a religious architecture in their thinking,” the actor said.

The cast of his new movie “Daddy Daughter Trip” includes his real-life daughter Miranda Scarlett Schneider and Jackie Sandler, wife of friend Adam Sandler.

Rob Schneider and Adam Sandler performed together in the early 1990s as cast members on Saturday Night Live and have starred in many movies together over the years, including “The Waterboy,” “Mr. Deeds,” “50 First Dates,” “Click,” and “Grown Ups.”

Schneider relayed that Sandler, Kevin James and some others he regularly acts in movies with love America.

“We love this place and we want to continue and expand its freedoms and continue them for our kids,” he said. “We care about that.”

