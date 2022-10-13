Parler Share
News
Actor / comedian Rob Schneider is one of thousands who have left California for a new, "freer" state.
Actor / comedian Rob Schneider is one of thousands who have left California for a new, "freer" state. (Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images)

Rob Schneider Says He's 'Had It' with Democrats, Reveals Why Libs Made Him Ditch California

 By Randy DeSoto  October 13, 2022 at 7:19am
Parler Share

Actor Rob Schneider said that he’s had it with Democrats and California and has moved to neighboring “freer” Arizona.

Schneider, appearing on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday to promote his new film, “Daddy Daughter Trip,” related that he loved living in San Francisco. He had a home with a rooftop deck, located right on the cable car route.

“This is the place I’m going to live forever,” he thought.

But Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom pushed him over the edge with all his rules on top of the state’s high taxes.

“I really feel like I don’t want the Democratic Party trying to run my life. And there’s not one aspect of your life that they don’t want to interfere with. I had it with them,” Schneider said.

Trending:
Dem Official Resigns After Leaked Audio Exposes Violent and Racist Remarks About a Child - Report

“I got out of California and moved to the slightly freer state of Arizona,” he recounted, with a smile.

Arizona is reddish politically, having a Republican governor for the last 13 years and a state legislature controlled by the GOP with slim majorities.

Schneider said that California “just got crazier and crazier.”

Do you think California's liberal polices are causing people to leave?

“I just don’t think your life gets better there. It gets worse,” he predicted.

The comedian quipped, “San Francisco either has a huge homeless problem or a gigantic camping success story.”

The Los Angeles Times reported that San Francisco and LA ranked first and second in the country of cities people are leaving.

Related:
Employee at Stanford University Dragged Into Basement in Broad Daylight and Raped: Report

Angelenos are flocking to places like Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Diego, San Antonio and Dallas, the news outlet said.

CNBC reported that more than 360,000 Californians left the state in 2021.

Asked if espousing conservative views could hurt his acting career, Schneider, 58, said it could, but some things are more important.

“I worry more about the freedoms of my kids,” he explained.

“You know something’s wrong when people say if you put God and family and country first, that’s somehow controversial. How is that controversial? I think at a certain point you have to say, “Enough of this’ and stand up to it,” he argued.

Schneider related that most of his friends in Hollywood more or less share his right-of-center views, but some do fear the cancel culture.

“They’re just scared of it because it really is like a mob of ideologues that just … will attack you. It’s not really based on anything, but like a religious architecture in their thinking,” the actor said.

The cast of his new movie “Daddy Daughter Trip” includes his real-life daughter Miranda Scarlett Schneider and Jackie Sandler, wife of friend Adam Sandler.

Rob Schneider and Adam Sandler performed together in the early 1990s as cast members on Saturday Night Live and have starred in many movies together over the years, including “The Waterboy,” “Mr. Deeds,” “50 First Dates,” “Click,” and “Grown Ups.”

Schneider relayed that Sandler, Kevin James and some others he regularly acts in movies with love America.

“We love this place and we want to continue and expand its freedoms and continue them for our kids,” he said. “We care about that.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Rob Schneider Says He's 'Had It' with Democrats, Reveals Why Libs Made Him Ditch California
Dem Seeking Top Prosecutor Position Tries to Deny Her Support for Defunding Police
J.D. Vance Buries Democrat Tim Ryan with 'Brutal Reversal' During Debate: 'He Just Ended This Man's Entire Career'
San Francisco City Supervisor Targets Navy's Top Pilots: 'Blue Angels Should Not Be Allowed to Fly ...'
GOP Senate Candidate Offers Master Class in How to Highlight Dems' Radical Abortion Stance
See more...

Conversation