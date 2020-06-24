SECTIONS
News
Print

Rock Legend Willing To 'Get Sick and Even Die' To Help Economy Rebound

Sammy Hagar performs onstage at the 24th annual Keep Memory Alive "Power of Love Gala" benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 7, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Keep Memory AliveSammy Hagar performs onstage at the 24th annual Keep Memory Alive "Power of Love Gala" benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 7, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

By Erin Coates
Published June 24, 2020 at 12:08pm
Print

Rock legend Sammy Hagar said he would be willing to “get sick and even die” if it meant people could go back to work.

The 72-year-old former Van Halen frontman told Rolling Stone that he would be comfortable performing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic before a vaccine is available if the disease appears to be going away.

“This is hard to say without stirring somebody up, but truthfully, I’d rather personally get sick and even die, if that’s what it takes,” Hagar said.

“We have to save the world and this country from this economic thing that’s going to kill more people in the long run. I would rather see everyone go back to work.”

He added that he was OK with making that sacrifice.

TRENDING: Chicago Mayor Calls 'Scooby-Doo' Parody Criticizing Her 'Racist,' Then the Artist Fires Back

“I will die for my children and my grandchildren to have a life anywhere close to the life that I had in this wonderful country. That’s just the way that I feel about it,” Hagar said.

“I’m not going to go around spreading the disease. But there may be a time where we have to sacrifice. I mean, how many people die on the Earth every day? I have no idea. I’m sorry to say it, but we all gotta die, man.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were over 2.3 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. and 121,279 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins.

Hagar’s statement was part of the Rolling Stone’s feature on how musicians are handling life without concerts.

Do you think people will need to sacrifice themselves to restart the economy?

American blues guitarist Buddy Guy said he hasn’t picked up a guitar since his show in Arizona was canceled about two months ago.

“I hope they come up with a vaccine, so I can get back out there and let them know I’m alive and well and trying to keep the blues alive. I don’t know what else to do now,” he said.

Former Creedence Clearwater Revival singer and guitarist John Fogerty said he couldn’t see a solution for concerts until there is a vaccine and “people feel safe again.”

“You go do a concert with 10,000 people, and then find out afterwards that some of them died?” he said, adding that he didn’t want to be reckless.

“Maybe some other guy thinks it’s a good idea, but I’m not dying for Donald Trump. I’m not dying for the economy. How can you have any kind of a crowd?”

RELATED: 'St. Elmo's Fire' and 'Lost Boys' Director, Joel Schumacher, Dead at Age 80

Bruce Springsteen quoted his Aunt Eda, who said, “Just live every day as if you’re gonna live forever.”

“I think she meant, greet each day on its own terms, as an opportunity for life’s possibilities. Breathe it in. Let the world open up before you, and prepare yourself to accept it in its entirety, on its own terms, with a vengeance,” the singer-songwriter said.

“Well, I’m ready, and I hope you are, too. But right now, the waiting … is the hardest part.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Rock Legend Willing To 'Get Sick and Even Die' To Help Economy Rebound
National Guard Steps in To Protect DC Monuments
Trump Celebrates 'Big Victory' After Federal Court's Decision
TV Host's Shot at Barron Trump Earns Fierce Response from White House
African Country Tries To Convince Black Americans to 'Come Home' Amid Unrest in US
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×