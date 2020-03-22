7-Year-Old Boy Sacrifices $600 Savings to Buy COVID Care Packages for Elderly, Hungry Students

An unexpected philanthropist is making a difference in the lives of the elderly and others who are vulnerable to the coronavirus in his Gaithersburg, Maryland, community.

Seven-year-old Cavanaugh Bell used $600 of his own money, which he had saved up over the course of three Christmases and two birthdays, to create 65 “COVID-19 Carepacks” for those in need.

Along with the care packages, Bell purchased 31 meals from Italian restaurant Buca Di Beppo for senior citizens at Hillside Senior Homes and to help eateries affected by the restaurant shutdown put in place by Gov. Larry Hogan.

Bell published a video Tuesday on Twitter so his supporters could see what he’d been up to.

“Don’t forget about our senior citizens, because they need to eat too,” Bell said in the video.

Yesterday we bought, packaged and delivered hot meals to the senior citizens at Hillside Senior Homes! We are all on this earth together and we need to take care of each other. $5… $10… $20… whatever you can spare will help me help our community.https://t.co/K4NNlil5hN pic.twitter.com/ZO4Gf4oFCQ — Cool & Dope (@cooldopeliving) March 17, 2020

Just did a carepack drop in @GburgMD for the elderly to make sure they’re taken care of during this #COVIDー19 #coronapocalypse ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zszaT0Pp7A — Cool & Dope (@cooldopeliving) March 14, 2020

Bell added another video to show how much success he’s had with all the support and donation’s he’d received.

“What’s up guys! I’m at Target, thank you for your donations, and look at all this stuff we got!”

Fox News reported that Bell also helped feed 90 hungry students on Thursday.

The young and eager philanthropist began his mission when he was only five years old, after he had been bullied and found himself in a dark place.

Bell and his mother decided to create a nonprofit organization with a goal to eradicate bulling by his 18th birthday on Nov. 20, 2030.

His organization, Cool & Dope, is recognized as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

The group’s goals include shedding light on bullying and youth suicide awareness.

“Making positivity and kindness a thing. We stay busy sparking change and spreading love everywhere we go. As a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Cavanaugh and his tribe of Positivity Creators advocate for bullying victims by lobbying lawmakers, educators, policymakers, parents, and students to lift their voices to raise awareness, speak truth to power to make change happen, and by giving kids of all ages ways to give back to their communities,” the website states.

Too many kids face bullying every day. My mission is to end ALL bullying by my 18th bday in 2030. And it starts with spreading positivity with acts of kindness. Last yr, we were teamed up with kids throughout the country and made over 290 cards to give to kids who were sick. pic.twitter.com/fLUcfwIGCa — Cool & Dope (@cooldopeliving) March 2, 2020

“Cool and Dope is a movement to inspire kids to give back, no matter their age!” Bell said in the Twitter video.

Coronavirus may have turned the world upside down, but if there’s the slimmest of silver linings, it’s that it appears to be bringing the best out of some Americans, regardless of age.

