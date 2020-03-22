SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

7-Year-Old Boy Sacrifices $600 Savings to Buy COVID Care Packages for Elderly, Hungry Students

By Morgan Brantley
Published March 22, 2020 at 6:31am
Print

An unexpected philanthropist is making a difference in the lives of the elderly and others who are vulnerable to the coronavirus in his Gaithersburg, Maryland, community.

Seven-year-old Cavanaugh Bell used $600 of his own money, which he had saved up over the course of three Christmases and two birthdays, to create 65 “COVID-19 Carepacks” for those in need.

Along with the care packages, Bell purchased 31 meals from Italian restaurant Buca Di Beppo for senior citizens at Hillside Senior Homes and to help eateries affected by the restaurant shutdown put in place by Gov. Larry Hogan.

Bell published a video Tuesday on Twitter so his supporters could see what he’d been up to.

“Don’t forget about our senior citizens, because they need to eat too,” Bell said in the video.

TRENDING: In Priceless Exchange, Trump Tells Press He Should Get Rid of 75% of Them To Keep Virus From Spreading

Bell added another video to show how much success he’s had with all the support and donation’s he’d received.

“What’s up guys! I’m at Target, thank you for your donations, and look at all this stuff we got!”

Fox News reported that Bell also helped feed 90 hungry students on Thursday.

The young and eager philanthropist began his mission when he was only five years old, after he had been bullied and found himself in a dark place.

RELATED: Young Girl Helps Elderly Couple Afraid To Shop After Seeing Them at Store in Tears

Bell and his mother decided to create a nonprofit organization with a goal to eradicate bulling by his 18th birthday on Nov. 20, 2030.

His organization, Cool & Dope, is recognized as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

The group’s goals include shedding light on bullying and youth suicide awareness.

Is your local community doing enough to help those isolated by coronavirus?

“Making positivity and kindness a thing. We stay busy sparking change and spreading love everywhere we go. As a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Cavanaugh and his tribe of Positivity Creators advocate for bullying victims by lobbying lawmakers, educators, policymakers, parents, and students to lift their voices to raise awareness, speak truth to power to make change happen, and by giving kids of all ages ways to give back to their communities,” the website states.

“Cool and Dope is a movement to inspire kids to give back, no matter their age!” Bell said in the Twitter video.

Coronavirus may have turned the world upside down, but if there’s the slimmest of silver linings, it’s that it appears to be bringing the best out of some Americans, regardless of age.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Morgan Brantley
Morgan Brantley is a staff writer for The Western Journal. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. She and her dog, Indy, moved to the Phoenix area from Nashville.
Morgan Brantley is a staff writer for The Western Journal. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. She and her dog, Indy, moved to the Phoenix area from Nashville.







7-Year-Old Boy Sacrifices $600 Savings to Buy COVID Care Packages for Elderly, Hungry Students
Police Break Up 2 Large Weddings for Violating Coronavirus 'Less Than 50' Guideline
Surgeon General Looks to Kylie Jenner, Other Influencers, To Address 'Absolutely Serious' Coronavirus
Trump Roasts Media for Siding with Communist China: 'It's More Than Fake News, It's Corrupt News'
Customer Leaves $9,400 Tip To Help Pay Staff as Coronavirus Leaves Restaurant in 'Survival Mode'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×