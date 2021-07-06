At least three rockets hit an Iraqi airbase that hosts U.S. troops and other international forces on Monday, but no casualties were reported.

The rockets hit the Ain al-Asad airbase at 2:45 p.m., according to Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto.

“The rockets landed on the base perimeter,” Marotto tweeted.

“There are no injuries and damage is being assessed.”

Initial report: At approx. 2:45 PM local time, Ain Al-Assad Air Base was attacked by three rockets. The rockets landed on the base perimeter. There are no injuries and damage is being assessed. For more information see @SecMedCell — OIR Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto (@OIRSpox) July 5, 2021

No one had claimed responsibility for the attack Monday, but the United States has accused Iran-backed militia groups of frequent rocket attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq, Reuters reported.

There are currently 2,500 U.S. troops in Iraq, according to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The U.S. and Iraq have been in negotiations to create a timeline for foreign troops to leave the country, The Associated Press reported.

These discussions began during the Trump administration and resumed after President Joe Biden took office.

Monday’s attack is the second of two at the Iraqi airbase in the last two weeks.

A Katyusha rocket hit Ain al-Asad on June 20 but didn’t explode, according to a tweet from Marotto.

The #ISF are conducting an investigation into a Katyusha rocket that did not explode, and was launched from the direction of Al-Baghdadi area towards Ain Al-Assad Air Base. Initial reports of no injuries or damages. For more information see @SecMedCell — OIR Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto (@OIRSpox) June 20, 2021

There was no damage and no reported injuries from that attack.

An Iraqi security official told the AP a fence on the perimeter of the base was slightly damaged.

The U.S. conducted attacks on Iran-backed groups on June 27, but it is unclear if Monday’s attack was made in retaliation.

“The targets were selected because these facilities are utilized by Iran-backed militias that are engaged in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq,” a Pentagon news release read.

“As demonstrated by this evening’s strikes, President Biden has been clear that he will act to protect U.S. personnel.”

