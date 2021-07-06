Path 27
News
U.S. troops clear rubble at Ain al-Asad airbase in the western Iraqi province of Anbar on Jan. 13, 2020.
U.S. troops clear rubble at Ain al-Asad airbase in the western Iraqi province of Anbar on Jan. 13, 2020. (Ayman Henna - AFP / Getty Images)

Rockets Hit Base Housing US Troops in Iraq, No Casualties Reported

Erin Coates July 6, 2021 at 8:44am
Path 27

At least three rockets hit an Iraqi airbase that hosts U.S. troops and other international forces on Monday, but no casualties were reported.

The rockets hit the Ain al-Asad airbase at 2:45 p.m., according to Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto.

“The rockets landed on the base perimeter,” Marotto tweeted.

“There are no injuries and damage is being assessed.”

Trending:
Dubai Puts Anti-US Americans to Shame, Lights Up World's Tallest Tower with Old Glory

No one had claimed responsibility for the attack Monday, but the United States has accused Iran-backed militia groups of frequent rocket attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq, Reuters reported.

There are currently 2,500 U.S. troops in Iraq, according to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The U.S. and Iraq have been in negotiations to create a timeline for foreign troops to leave the country, The Associated Press reported.

Do you think there will be more attacks before U.S. troops are pulled out?

These discussions began during the Trump administration and resumed after President Joe Biden took office.

Monday’s attack is the second of two at the Iraqi airbase in the last two weeks.

A Katyusha rocket hit Ain al-Asad on June 20 but didn’t explode, according to a tweet from Marotto.

Related:
Biden Admin Launches Airstrikes in Middle East

There was no damage and no reported injuries from that attack.

An Iraqi security official told the AP a fence on the perimeter of the base was slightly damaged.

The U.S. conducted attacks on Iran-backed groups on June 27, but it is unclear if Monday’s attack was made in retaliation.

“The targets were selected because these facilities are utilized by Iran-backed militias that are engaged in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq,” a Pentagon news release read.

“As demonstrated by this evening’s strikes, President Biden has been clear that he will act to protect U.S. personnel.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Path 27
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




loading
Rockets Hit Base Housing US Troops in Iraq, No Casualties Reported
Target Dramatically Shortens Hours at San Francisco Locations Due to 'Alarming Rise in Theft'
Major Industrial Accident Sets Ocean on Fire, Aerial Video Looks Like Something from a Movie
AOC Blasts Olympics Banned Substance Policy as 'Colonial and Racist,' Demands Suspension for Failed Drug Test Be Lifted
Sheriff Chews Out Dem Lawmaker Who Interfered with Deputy's Stop of a Black Driver
See more...

Conversation