Roger Stone: Trump May Not Run in 2020

Political insider Roger Stone said Friday that President Donald Trump might not seek re-election in 2020. If that happens, Stone said Vice President Mike Pence will have a battle on his hands if he seeks the White House.

“I don’t think that it is a foregone conclusion that the president will definitely run,” Stone said on the “Howley Reports” show, according to a report in the Washington Examiner.

Trump has said he will run in 2020, and has begun raising money for the campaign.

Stone said that if Trump achieves his goals in one term, he might not stick around for a second.

“If at the end of the next three years the economy is very strong, he has built the wall, sealed our borders, he’s reformed our immigration policies, he has redone these trade agreements so that they are beneficial to the United States, that he has got a peace agreement in Korea — I could see him saying, ‘You know what? I don’t need this anymore. I made America great again. I have kept my promises to the American people. I’m heading off to the golf course,'” Stone said.

Stone also said that he is firmly opposed to a ticket that incudes Pence and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, neither of whom has announced any plans to run in 2020.

“I guarantee you I will have a candidate challenge Mike Pence,” he said.

Stone labeled Pence an “establishment Republican quisling” who is controlled by Washington insiders.

“Mike Pence is not one of us,” he said, according to The Hill.

“Mike Pence is controlled by the Koch brothers, who did everything humanly possible to stop Donald Trump from being president,” he added, referring to GOP donors David and Charles Koch.

As for Haley, Stone claimed the fiery ambassador, who has repeatedly brought her brand of tough talk to the floor of the U.N., “loves war.”

Haley has boosted her profile with a robust Twitter presence that blends personal comments and political positions while defying traditional diplomatic protocol. That has raised some hackles, as Politico reported.

“Taxpayer dollars shouldn’t be used to fund someone’s social media stardom for political or business purposes,” said Brett Bruen, a former diplomat. “It doesn’t take a savvy political mind to identify that Haley is trying to attract American voters for 2024.”

Trump’s 2020 campaign has already begun its work, Axios reported.

The site noted that Brad Parscale, who led the digital arm of the 2016 campaign, will be in charge overall for 2020.

Trump’s early strategy for 2020 will be to focus on states where, as the GOP challenger, he came close but lost. These states include Colorado and Minnesota.

