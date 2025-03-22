Rosie O'Donnell's Response to Ditching USA Is Proof That 'TDS' Should Be a Medical Diagnosis

If Trump Derangement Syndrome ends up getting added to the DSM-5, patient zero should be Rosie O’Donnell.

O’Donnell, many years back, began a war of words with Donald Trump during her time on “The View.” Since then, the actress and the mogul/politician have carried on a war of words via the media, one which she has taken far, far, far more seriously than he has.

Well, we know how that’s ended: The one-time “Queen of Nice” has, at age 63, decamped to Ireland because she’s afraid of the Bad Orange Man and what he might do to her. More’s the pity, but Trump has plenty of people he dislikes — and who dislike him — and they seem to be surviving quite fine without fleeing to the E.U. like a has-been comedienne that Trump has mostly forgot about.

According to the New York Post, O’Donnell announced in March that she had decamped to Ireland on Jan. 15, five days before Trump took office.

You’d think that maybe someone who thought she needed to flee to Eire to escape Trump might be keeping a low profile — indeed, most people who feel they’re being genuinely persecuted by the government do once they leave the country that’s tyrannizing them — but, no, she’s on TikTok talking about how “grateful” and “very happy” she is to be abroad with her daughter.

“It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say,” she said. “The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I’m very grateful.”

“You know, I’m happy. Clay [her daughter] is happy. I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home, and I’m trying to find a home here in this beautiful country,” she said.

It doesn’t sound so wonderful, however, when you hear her talking about what’s ping-ponging around in her head about politics in America.

“What’s happening in the United States is overwhelmingly depressing, unconstitutional, illegal, criminal, and so, so very sad,” she said. (I am willing to buy that it is depressing for her, but other than that, it’s literally none of those things.)

Do you think Trump’s America is at all the way O’Donnell describes it? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

She added that she hoped “the world, as a nation, rallies against the current administration and their horrific ideas for what will make America ‘great again.’ And it’s not racism, and it’s not homophobia, and it’s equality for all.”

Yes, “the world as a nation” needs to respond. Paging the Irish health care service, please do take care of patient zero as if she’s one of your own. Because, at this point, she basically is. No backsies.

The rambling missive — which touched upon her autistic daughter’s food needs, her appearance on an Irish talk show, her diabetes/weight loss drugs, and the woes of not having a personal chef on the em’rald of Europe — mostly focused on her TDS.

In terms of her flight to Ireland, O’Donnell said she was “sick of” (sick from, maybe?) Trump and that “I knew I couldn’t and I knew it would really tax me emotionally to have to do this.”

Meanwhile, she said Trump’s supporters will realize “just how cruel he is” and “do something that will stop him.”

Also, the white heterocisnormative patriarchy! They’re responsible, too!

“Enough with old white guys who don’t stand up for what’s right, in both parties,” she said, noting that more women in power would solve this somehow.

Ireland, it’s worth noting, is on its 35th government under the current constitution since Éamon de Valera took office as the taioseach, or prime minister, of the first government in 1937. The country has had a grand total of zero (0) female leaders since then. Thirty-sixth time might be the charm, though!

Anyway, it’s not as if this was a choice made by someone of sound mind, as the rambling TikTok dispatch amply proves:

O’Donnell, as she notes, is now 63. French fashion icon Coco Chanel once said this: “Nature gives you the face you have at twenty. Life shapes the face you have at thirty. But at fifty you get the face you deserve.” I present that for summary judgment — and note, as well, that she didn’t choose France as a landing spot. Not to be cruel, but just to point that out.

During her appearance on the RTÉ talk show, she called Trump’s comments about her to current Taoiseach Micheal Martin “surreal.”

Just in case you missed that:

🚨 LMAO! President Trump just ROASTED Rosie O’Donnell in the Oval Office with the Irish PM@brianglenntv: “Ireland is known for very happy, fun loving people … Why in the world would you let Rosie O’Donnell move to Ireland!?” TRUMP: “Did you know you have Rosie O’Donnell? Do… pic.twitter.com/PmjKylKq54 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 12, 2025

“He’s been doing it for two decades, and I’m still not used to it every time he does,” she said, according to the Irish Examiner.

“I felt very troubled that they put the Taoiseach in that position and didn’t treat him with the respect that a leader of that kind deserves when they’re visiting the White House.”

It’s called a joke, Rosie. You used to tell them. Now you are one — all because you’ve been reduced to a frightened, angry shell of a human being by your rage toward one man who just happens to be U.S. president. There’s no country on earth that allows you to flee yourself or your own TDS — which, from all appearances, is most definitely a medical condition in your case.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.