Leftists Accidentally Prove Therapist Correct After He Declares 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' Is Real

Supporters of President Donald Trump knew what would happen after Trump won the 2024 election. After all, most of us have witnessed or even endured Trump Derangement Syndrome to one degree or another.

Remarkably, however, unhinged leftists and other TDS-afflicted individuals cannot see it in themselves.

According to Fox News Digital, Manhattan-based psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert has received hateful and violent emails and text messages following a recent appearance on the network, where he discussed a Nov. 12 piece he published in The Wall Street Journal in which he identified TDS as a serious pathology with ramifications far beyond the political realm.

“It’s been intense,” Alpert told Fox News Digital in a report published Monday. “I expected disagreement, but I didn’t expect the level of hostility, especially from people in the mental health field.”

Examples of hostile messages included the following: “Eat s*** and die you racist fascist piece of s*** … f***ing uneducated MAGA scumbag”; and “You’re a lowlife, worthless fraudulent piece of s*** pedophile who decent people hope is slaughtered, and the video is posted to YouTube.”

“What has stood out is the contradiction,” Alpert said. “Many of the people who speak the most about empathy, tolerance and inclusion reacted with the least of it. That reversal tells us something about how emotionally charged politics has become.”

In a Nov. 14 segment on Fox News’ “The Faulkner Focus,” Alpert called TDS “the defining pathology of our time.”

OMG — Psychotherapist says “[TDS] is the defining pathology of our time.” “People are obsessed with Trump. They are hyper fixated on Trump & they talk about some of the features of this disorder… they can’t sleep, they feel traumatized by Mr. Trump.” They have lost it. 🚨🤡 pic.twitter.com/3CLfbayix0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 14, 2025

“Trump derangement syndrome is not a diagnosis,” Alpert said, according to Fox News Digital. “It’s not a way of labeling someone’s political beliefs as a mental illness. People can support or oppose Trump for all kinds of rational reasons.

“What I’m describing is an emotional pattern, not an ideology. It shows up when someone’s political feelings become so intense and consuming that they start to interfere with their daily life.”

Of course, the leftists who attacked Alpert proved his point. So did others on the social media platform X.

“Sounds like a quack,” one X user wrote.

Sounds like a quack. — Lincoln’s Legacy (@LacDuMichigan) November 15, 2025

And “quack” was a tame insult. Another X user called Alpert a “psychopath.”

Jonathan Alpert is a Psychopath! Full of crap! — lilbinke (@lilbinke) November 14, 2025

Meanwhile, yet another X user made the obligatory reference to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

It’s like, all those Jews had Hitler Derangement Syndrome or something. It’s their own fault they felt that way about him! — Nobody (@Nobody1593428) November 15, 2025

Again, everyone who has paid attention for the past 10 years could see this coming.

For instance, in an October 2024 interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, veteran journalist Mark Halperin predicted an unprecedented psychological epidemic should Trump win the 2024 election.

“I think it will be the cause of the greatest mental-health crisis in the history of the country,” Halperin said.

Journalist Mark Halperin predicts that the Trump win will cause the greatest mental health crisis in the country… pic.twitter.com/8Tp3Wp1PE8 — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) October 21, 2024

Sure enough, TDS-afflicted individuals fulfilled Halperin’s prediction.

Incredibly, however, it has not yet dawned on the most unhinged Trump haters that they are the ones with the problem.

For instance, in a September interview rich with irony, longtime entertainer Rosie O’Donnell, who fled to Ireland to escape the Trump terror of her imagination, confessed that her therapist does not understand her fixation on the president.

“My therapist said, ‘Why are you so upset?'” O’Donnell told fellow Trump-hater Nicole Wallace of MSNBC in a clip posted to X. “And I said to her, ‘Why are you not?'”

LMAO! Rosie O’Donnell says her therapist doesn’t even know what’s wrong with her.. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xgOZFQhNwz — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) September 29, 2025

In short, many TDS-afflicted individuals present a curious case. After all, they feel so unsettled and angry that they know they have a problem. They know it well enough, in fact, to have sought therapy in the first place.

Then, when a therapist exposes an element of their unhealthy thoughts and behavior, some TDS-afflicted individuals snap and demands to know why the therapist does not share the same pathology!

Trump haters will never heal until they admit that their hatred has unhinged their minds.

