White Labrador puppies.
White Labrador puppies. (carlofranco / X screen shot)

Routine Evening Pet-Sitting Turns Chaotic After Woman Ends Up Delivering 14 Puppies

 By Ole Braatelien  September 6, 2025 at 5:00pm
A woman helped deliver 14 Labrador puppies while she was pet-sitting in the village of Llanharan, Wales.

Rhian Boxall was watching the pregnant dog for her brother, Meirion Thomas, who was on vacation, the BBC reported Sunday.

Thomas had assured Boxall that his lab, Tilly, wouldn’t go into labor while he was away.

But Tilly had other plans.

Around 6:10 p.m., she gave birth to the first puppy, according to the U.K.’s ITV News.

Little did Boxall know, she and Tilly were in for a 15-hour ordeal.

Boxall said the experience was a “rollercoaster of emotions.”

The puppies just kept coming.

“We thought a few times that that was it, especially considering it was meant to be five or six, but it wasn’t. Quite overwhelming really, at one point we lost count!” Boxall said.

At one point, Tilly walked outside to the garden, seemingly to relieve herself, but instead birthed another puppy there, too.

Ultimately, she had 14. Two of those, however, were stillborn.

Boxall’s husband, Steve, and their two children also helped with taking care of the newborns, later giving each of them collars.

Boxall’s brother couldn’t believe the news.

“I was shocked,” Thomas said. “It was so frustrating being stuck all those miles away.”

Boxall and Thomas each plan to adopt one of Tilly’s puppies.

“We’ve thought for many years about having a dog, and really the kids are keen, I think going through this experience and falling in love with the pups we just have to,” Boxall said.

Thomas was grateful to his sister for taking care of Tilly.

“And then hopefully I can return the favour of dog sitting, although hopefully not a pregnant one!” Thomas said.

While 14 may be a lot of puppies, it didn’t come close to the Guinness World Record.

In 2004, a Neapolitan mastiff birthed 24 puppies in a single day.

Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




