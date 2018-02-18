The Western Journal

Rush Limbaugh Cautions Trump On Claiming Victory in Russia Probe: ‘I Would Be Very Careful’

By V. Saxena
February 18, 2018 at 2:37pm

During an appearance Sunday morning on Fox News, renowned conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh warned President Donald Trump against celebrating the apparent win he had scored last week when special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian organizations for allegedly interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

Following the indictment Friday, both the president and his ardent supporters noted that the indictment provides proof that neither Trump nor his 2016 presidential election campaign staff colluded with the Russians.

“Some Defendants, posing as U.S. persons and without revealing their Russian association, communicated with unwitting individuals associated with the Trump Campaign and with other political activists to seek to coordinate political activities,” the indictment specifically reads.

“In other words, as far as this indictment is concerned, nobody on the Trump campaign knowingly colluded with the Russians who were just indicted,” even the left-wing news site Vox conceded in a post on Friday.

Speaking with Fox News host Chris Wallace, however, Limbaugh warned why accepting this ostensible win might be risky for the president.

Does Rush have a valid point?

“I would be very careful if I were President Trump, here,” he said, as reported by Breitbart. “The danger for the president is — it would be very, I think, seductive for him to embrace this totally embrace this — ‘see see I’ve been vindicated.’”

In explaining why, the conservative host noted that embracing this victory means validating Mueller’s entire investigation.

“The worst thing he can do in his world is to validate this whole investigation by claiming victory here because what if down the road, there is another indictment or a series of indictments that do name Trump or do name the Russians and Trump campaign colluding,” he added.

His argument appeared to be that were Trump to lend credence to Mueller’s investigation, which has faced a constant onslaught of criticism due to some of the special counselor’s questionable hiring decisions, it could conceivably come to haunt him in the future.

Especially if it’s true that Mueller’s real goal is to simply impeach Trump, as Limbaugh has previously argued.

“That’s what this is about. This is about getting Trump. This whole thing is about setting Trump up for impeachment if the Democrats when back in 2018. Donald Trump remains in the crosshairs,” Limbaugh concluded Sunday in his statement to Wallace.

“He is the target, and there is no let up in that. No matter what the indictment does or doesn’t say.”

Prior to Limbaugh’s remarks Sunday morning, Trump issued two tweets Saturday afternoon to again hammer the point that the indictment appears to prove no collusion occurred.

As of Sunday afternoon, the president had not yet tweeted about the indictment again.

Tags: Chris Wallace, Donald Trump, Robert Mueller, Rush Limbaugh

