The place where the voice of American conservatism broadcast his mix of news and opinions for decades is now up for sale.

Radio legend Rush Limbaugh’s widow, Kathryn, is selling Limbaugh’s Palm Beach, Florida, estate with an asking price of $175 million, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The broadcaster, who died in February 2021, purchased the original grounds for $3.9 million in 1998. Since then, he put extensive amounts of money into the property to transform it to fit his unique lifestyle, including purchasing neighboring lots, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.



The property includes a studio where Limbaugh could broadcast his radio program.

Limbaugh’s ownership of the estate began with the purchase of the 24,000-square-foot main house, according to the Daily Mail, and continued as he bought four neighboring properties to create a holding of 2.7 acres.

If it sells for its asking price, it would break an area record of $173 million that Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison spent on a home in nearby Manalapan, Florida, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The property is owned by a trust tied to Kathryn Limbaugh, who is 45.

The Wall Street Journal noted that in the 2010 book “Rush Limbaugh: An Army of One,” author Zev Chafets explained Limbaugh’s decorative vision.

“It reflects the things and places he has seen and admired,” Chafets wrote.

“The house had a huge salon meant to suggest the French royal palace of Versailles and a massive chandelier in the dining room to replicate the one in New York City’s Plaza Hotel,” Chafetz wrote.

In addition to the house’s seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, it has a two-story library.

The library was inspired by the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina, according to the book.

The mansion also boasts a guest suite made to resemble the Presidential Suite of the Hotel George V in Paris, Chafetz wrote.

The Journal noted that the house might have been altered since the book’s publication.

The report noted that Limbaugh that even though the home is in good physical condition,the next owner might need to tear it down to build something more modern.

The mansion, with a large stretch of oceanfront property, also includes a pool and putting green.

