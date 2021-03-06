Kathryn Limbaugh Shares Touching Recording Rush Made as They Planned His Funeral

Kathryn Limbaugh appeared on the “Rush Limbaugh Show” Tuesday and gave a deeper look into her relationship with her husband, the late conservative icon.

Kathryn first shared an audio clip in which she and Rush spoke about his funeral arrangements.

“We decided that we would be open and direct on it so that we can plan it very beautifully, and I told Rush that he is just shy of a president, and presidents get this kind of treatment, so he deserves that,” Limbaugh said.

“It’s gonna be beautiful. Be there or be square. Rush, don’t be late.”

Rush Limbaugh had been battling advanced lung cancer for more than a year and died Feb. 17 at the age of 70.

“I really, truly feel we are all going through this process together, and it’s very much a process,” Kathryn told listeners.

“And I think it helps us to all be together and grieve in a sense and keep our Rush with us in that way.”

She told guest host Todd Herman that she and Rush openly discussed his funeral arrangements last October.

“We use the word ‘event’ because that was a little bit more fun than the other,” Limbaugh said.

“Obviously, it came a lot sooner than we would have hoped and liked, but we did have a plan in place. The only problem was we had hoped to invite a lot of Rush’s friends, a lot of colleagues, and a lot of the listening audience. But due to COVID, we couldn’t do that.

“So, yes, in that clip, you heard Rush laughing about his upcoming event, and it went exactly as he thought it would and had heard about.”

Limbaugh was buried during a small, private ceremony in St. Louis on Feb. 24, the New York Post reported. (He was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.)

“And just to picture it, it might remind you a bit of Arlington or other historic cemeteries around the world, with winding hills and pathways and big trees that are bare right now, but in the upcoming months they will be full and green and very lovely to walk around,” Kathryn Limbaugh told Herman.

“But as I said in that clip, I’ve always said Rush is just shy of a president, in my opinion.”

Kathryn, 44, also shared a story of when she knew she had begun to love Rush after they first met. The two got married in 2010.

“He was a gentleman. He was kind, but also, he was very funny. And our humor connected right away at the beginning,” Kathryn said of their first dinner out together.

“So I would say years and years ago, I first knew that I loved him, and over the years, it’s obviously grown with even more deep admiration.”

