President Joe Biden’s weakness has emboldened enemies of the United States — both foreign and domestic — as evidenced by the alarming cascade of provocative events spotlighting how America’s standing has crumbled under his watch.

In the latest salvo, Russia made a veiled threat, saying it could deploy “military infrastructure” to Venezuela or Cuba if the United States does not curb NATO expansion into its region, particularly in Ukraine.

“I don’t want to confirm anything, I will not rule out anything,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russian-language television network RTVi last week, according to The Wall Street Journal. “Depends on the actions of our American colleagues.”

Tensions between Russia and the United States are escalating rapidly, with the former foes moving into a quasi-Cold War that could set the stage for a 21st-century version of the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.

Ryabkov made the remarks following weeks of failed talks between Russia and the West over Moscow’s move late last year to send more than 100,000 troops to the Ukrainian border.

The maneuver is widely viewed as an act of aggression, especially in light of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukrainian territory Crimea under the presidency of Barack Obama, who did nothing in response.

As a reminder, Russia made no such combative moves under former President Donald Trump, who — despite the “Russia collusion” hoax rabidly pushed by Democrats and their media puppets — imposed much harsher sanctions on Russia than Obama or Biden.

REPORTER: “Do you have a message for Vladimir Putin?” BIDEN: *shuffles away* pic.twitter.com/5wa5prqU9f — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 14, 2022

With Biden in the White House, Russian President Vladimir Putin appears poised to invade Ukraine once again unless the United States succumbs to his demands, which are, according to the Wall Street Journal:

Halt NATO expansion into Russian territory.

Curb military deployments near Russia and former Soviet republics.

Guarantee that Ukraine never joins NATO.

Putin reiterated these demands over the weekend, saying Russia can no longer “tolerate” NATO’s eastward expansion and “gradual invasion” of Ukraine.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN on Sunday that the United States and NATO broke a promise they had made in the 1990s to not expand into Russian territory.

“When Germany was reunited [in 1990] and when the then-Soviet Union and the Soviet Union leader Mr. [Mikhail] Gorbachev said OK to that, there was a promise by American side …. there was a guarantee that NATO would never … expand its military infrastructure or political infrastructure eastwards,” Peskov said.

“Unfortunately, the opposite thing started to happen since then, and NATO’s military infrastructure started to get closer and closer to the borders of the Russian Federation,” he continued.

Peskov added that “we have seen the gradual invasion of NATO into Ukrainian territory, with its infrastructure, with its instructors, with supplies of defensive and offensive weapons, teaching Ukrainian military, and so on and so forth. And that brought us to the red line. That brought us to the situation when we — when we couldn’t tolerate it anymore.”

“We have seen the gradual invasion of NATO into Ukrainian territory…that brought us to the red line…we couldn’t tolerate it anymore,” says Putin Press Secy. Dmitry Peskov.

“We are quite a big country…we’re too big and we’re too important to keep silent against this danger.” pic.twitter.com/rTCnkohJz3 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) January 16, 2022

What’s telling is that Russia admits that these tensions between itself and the United States have been brewing since the 1990s.

And yet the times when Putin ramped up his aggressive rhetoric and actions have been under Democratic presidents, specifically, Obama and Biden.

It’s hard to imagine something like this even being threatened under Trump.







Now more than ever, the United States needs a strong president to curb these national security threats.

When will it stop? Troops in Cuba? Russian ships patrolling the Caribbean? Kremlin warplanes testing our airspace?

Under Biden, none of these scenarios seems far-fetched.

