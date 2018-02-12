Ruth Bader Ginsburg Still Can’t Get Over Hillary Clinton’s Defeat by Donald Trump

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg thinks Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election in part due to “sexism” and a prevailing “macho atmosphere.”

During an interview Sunday with CNN host Poppy Harlow, Ginsburg discussed a wide variety of topics, including gender equality, the First Amendment and the 2016 election cycle.

Not only was it “difficult” for Clinton to overcome widespread “sexism,” but the former secretary of state also faced criticisms that no man would have been forced to endure, Ginsburg said.

“I think it was difficult for Hillary Clinton to get by, in the macho atmosphere prevailing during that campaign,” the 84-year-old justice stated. “And she was criticized in a way I think no man would have been criticized.”

Ginsburg then paused for several seconds before reiterating her remarks.

TRENDING: Actor Stephen Baldwin: Donald Trump Is ‘God’s Chosen Instrument’

“I think anyone who watched that campaign unfold would answer it the same way I did,” she said. “Sexism played a prominent part.”

Ginsburg did emphasize that Americans aren’t opposed to having a female president. In fact, she noted that the country “will be” ready “the next time.”

Do you think Hillary Clinton lost because of sexism? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“We should be careful about not getting me too much in the political arena,” she added, eliciting applause from those gathered to hear her speak at Columbia University in New York City.

The discussion about presidential politics had started when Harlow questioned Ginsburg about remarks she made last year during an interview with then-CBS host Charlie Rose.

Rose had asked Ginsburg whether she thought sexism played a part in the 2016 election.

“I have no doubt that it did,” the justice responded, according to the Washington Examiner.

RELATED: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Wedding Invitations Send Trump Family an Unmistakable Message

Despite saying Sunday she didn’t want to talk too much about politics, it’s hardly the first time Ginsburg has ventured into the “political arena.”

In July 2016, Ginsburg called then-candidate Donald Trump a “faker.”

“He is a faker,” she said, as reported by CNN. “He has no consistency about him. He says whatever comes into his head at the moment. He really has an ego. … How has he gotten away with not turning over his tax returns? The press seems to be very gentle with him on that.”

During separate interviews with the New York Times and The Associated Press, Ginsburg also criticized Trump. She later apologized, but not before Trump said her mind was “shot” and called on her to resign.

Justice Ginsburg of the U.S. Supreme Court has embarrassed all by making very dumb political statements about me. Her mind is shot – resign! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2016

During Sunday’s interview, Ginsburg particularly focused on the #MeToo movement, which arose on social media after multiple well-known men were accused of sexual misconduct.

“It’s too widespread,” Ginsburg said of the movement, in which women are admitting that they too have been the victims of harassment, assault or even rape.

“It’s amazing,” she stated, “that for the first time, women are really listened to because sexual harassment had often been dismissed as ‘well, she made it up.'”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.