Sanders Reaches Peak Leftism During Debate: Everything in America Is Racist

There’s pretty much a throughline to all of the Democratic presidential debates: Attack the frontrunner that isn’t former Vice President Joe Biden.

On Friday in Manchester, New Hampshire, it was Pete Buttigieg — the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor who declared victory in Iowa before a single vote was counted (and kind of turned out to be right) — getting most of the negative attention.

Even Biden got in on the action.

“Mayor Buttigieg is a great guy and a real patriot … [but] he was the mayor of a small city [and] has not demonstrated the ability to get a broad scope of support including among African-Americans and Latinos,” he said.

In between the inveterate desire to pile on the second-place candidate these events seem to engender, a lot tends to get lost. Take the new not-Buttigieg frontrunner and prohibitive New Hampshire favorite, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Yes, Sanders is a socialist and inveterate man of the left. We’re not talking in the new sense, although the AOC types doth love him. Rather, we’re talking in the old sense — the kind of guy who would, say, honeymoon in the Soviet Union, call for the nationalization of most industries and stand up for the insanely left-wing Ortega government in Nicaragua.

Sanders did all three, and he’s still, as of Monday morning, the leader in the betting odds for the Democratic Party presidential nomination. Remember, if there’s anyone who knows what’s up, it’s degenerate gamblers.

It’s sort of fun, whenever Sanders speaks, to mock his mannerisms. He is, as Woody Allen put it in “Annie Hall,” “one of those guys with saliva dribbling out of his mouth who wanders into a cafeteria with a shopping bag, screaming about socialism.”

However, he was screaming about some other stuff that was a bit more toxic and needed to be addressed.

Namely, the betting frontrunner for the Democratic nomination believes we’re a “racist society from top to bottom” in pretty much every quantifiable manner.

“We have a racist society from top to bottom impacting health care, housing, criminal justice, education, you name it. And clearly this is an issue that must be dealt with,” Sanders said during the New Hampshire debate.

“But in terms of criminal justice, what we have got to do is understand the system is broken — is racist. We invest in our young people in jobs and education, not more jails and more incarceration.”

And then, of course, he railed against the war on drugs and the perfidies of cash bail.

“Tonight in America 200,000 people are in jail without having been convicted of anything — 200,000 people, because they can’t afford the 500 bucks for bail they need to get out of jail,” Sanders continued.

“That is outrageous, we’ve got to end cash bail.”

I watch this and I’ve got a song running through my head to the tune of “Everything Is Awesome” from “The Lego Movie.” It’s a summation of the go-to attack for liberals nowadays: “Everything is racist! / Everything is bigoted if we don’t agree / Everything is racist! / Especially the American dream.”

Like it? I do. If you need to quickly deconstruct any thorny cultural issue the liberal way, this is how you do it. And this is their pitch to American voters.

Take cash bail, for instance. There’s potential room for reform in that department, and it’s something that can be done incrementally — but no! We’ve got to do reform the system the same way the state of New York did, in which assaults — even those which may have involved hate crimes — don’t merit bail.

This meant that a series of anti-Semitic attackers in New York City late last year were let out without having to pay a cent. But, hey, think the system shouldn’t have been reformed that way? You’re a racist!

Same thing with everything else here. Free-market health care system? Racist. Education? Racist.

And note everyone’s favorite informal fallacy, the false dilemma: “We invest in our young people in jobs and education, not more jails and more incarceration.” Apparently, you can’t do both. You can’t keep criminals off the streets and invest in jobs and education for America’s young people. Didn’t know that one. Thanks, Bernie!

This is arrant nonsense. And you know what? He wasn’t alone on the debate stage.

“We can’t legislate away racism,” Andrew Yang said, according to the New York Post.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, meanwhile, said, “We need race-conscious laws in education, in employment, in entrepreneurship to make this country a country for everyone.”

And then there’s Biden, a man who worked with honest-to-goodness segregationists on race issues back in the 1970s: “The fact is that we in fact there is systemic racism.” Not an actual sentence, mind you, but there you go.

None of these men, women or non-binary individuals was willing to go as far as Bernie Sanders was, though, in thoughtless, hopeless, “1619 Project“-ish knee-jerk claims of racism.

And he’s the betting favorite for the nomination.

God help us all.

