Sandy Hook Evacuated After Bomb Threat on 6th Anniversary of Shooting

Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, was evacuated due to a bomb threat on Friday morning, NBC reported.

Friday was the sixth anniversary of the deadly Sandy Hook shooting when 26 students and teachers were tragically killed.

Newtown Police officers were sent to the school Friday morning after the department received a call at 9 a.m. that a bomb was on campus.

According to NBC, the officers don’t believe that it was a credible threat, however, Lt. Aaron Bahamonde told reporters that a precautionary evacuation was still carried out since the school’s superintendent felt it was the best course of action. Students were sent home for the rest of the day.

Newtown Superintendent Laorrie Rodrigue said that, because of the date, both the district and school administrators were extra cautions, according to CNN.

TRENDING: Alan Simpson Tells CNN’s Alisyn Camerota To Find a New Job

“For a parent who has children at the school, even when we give the all clear, it’s difficult given that today is December 14th,” Rodrigue said.

First Selectman Daniel Rosenthal told CNN, “Not that this is acceptable any day of the year, but for someone to purposely do it on 12/14 was unimaginably cruel.

“Certainly, it’s a day that weighs very heavy on the teachers from an emotional standpoint — I just can’t say enough about the amazing job they did coordinating everything.”

Do you think people need to focus on children’s safety while at school? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

He added, “Despite the difficulty of the day, staff and the community handled this courageously. I applaud their strength.”

Both of Connecticut’s senators shared their frustration and sadness about the threat administered on such a sensitive day.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal tweeted, “Speechless. 6 years ago this community suffered the unimaginable. They deserve more than this cowardly, evil threat.”

Speechless. 6 years ago this community suffered the unimaginable. They deserve more than this cowardly, evil threat. https://t.co/eThpBvAApK — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) December 14, 2018

“My heart is breaking,” Sen. Chris Murphy tweeted.

RELATED: 37 Taliban Killed After Car Bomb Prematurely Explodes

My heart is breaking. https://t.co/6OUZVpYJFx — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 14, 2018

Friday’s threat came after police across the United States and Canada were alerted to multiple bomb threats at businesses and hospitals, NBC reported.

The Detroit Police Department tweeted that after looking into multiple threats in their jurisdiction, none of the threats appeared to be credible.

Newton police said they don’t believe that the Sandy Hook threat is connected to the threats from the day before.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.