Share
News
At left, Alec Baldwin attends a screening at the Hamptons International Film Festival at Guild Hall in East Hampton, New York, on Oct. 8. At right, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza speaks during a news conference at the Santa Fe County Public Safety Building about the fatal shooting on the set of the movie "Rust" in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Wednesday.
At left, Alec Baldwin attends a screening at the Hamptons International Film Festival at Guild Hall in East Hampton, New York, on Oct. 8. At right, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza speaks during a news conference at the Santa Fe County Public Safety Building about the fatal shooting on the set of the movie "Rust" in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Wednesday. (Sonia Moskowitz / Getty Images; Sam Wasson / Getty Images)

Santa Fe County Sheriff: Alec Baldwin Is Not 'In the Clear'

 By Jack Davis  October 28, 2021 at 7:16am
Share

Actor Alec Baldwin has not yet been cleared of any criminal responsibility after a gun he fired killed the cinematographer of a movie Baldwin was filming in New Mexico, according to one top law enforcement official.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adam Mendoza said Thursday morning that Baldwin was among three people who are the focus of the investigation into last week’s shooting death of Halyna Hutchins. The gun was given to the actor by assistant director Dave Halls, who has said armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed gave it to him.

In an appearance on NBC’s “Today,” Mendoza indicated that the investigation’s focus is not on the actor.

“I can say this, those two individuals are obviously the focus of the investigation,” he said, referring to Halls and Gutierrez-Reed.

However, when host Savannah Guthrie asked if Baldwin was now free and clear, the sheriff demurred.

Trending:
No Woke Agenda in Court: Rittenhouse Judge Says Rioters Can't Be Called 'Victims,' Approves This List Instead

“Nobody’s been cleared as of yet,” Mendoza said.

“Again, there’s three people that handled the firearm prior to the death of Miss Hutchins, so those people will be interviewed, are the focus of the investigation, and so nobody’s been cleared as of yet,” he said.

Should Alec Baldwin be held responsible for this shooting?

Affidavits have indicated that Baldwin was told the gun contained no ammunition when it was handed to him. On Wednesday, Mendoza said that a piece of lead was recovered from the shoulder of director Joel Souza, who was wounded in the incident that killed Hutchins, according to USA Today.

“I think during the interviews and the focus of the investigation is how the live rounds got there, who brought them there and why they were there,” the sheriff said.

Mendoza said he knew of no reason why live ammunition would be on the set.

“The information that we’ve got in the industry is that there should be no live rounds on set,” he said, repeating that the focus on the investigation will be why the live ammo was on the set and who brought it there.

Mendoza said that further interviews will be part of the investigation and noted that the probe will follow up on a wide number of reports that have emerged in the media, including allegations of previous incidents with guns on the set of “Rust” and that crew members were using guns for target practice.

Related:
One Month Before Baldwin Movie Shooting, Crew Armorer Made Chilling Admission

“When you interview people, there is more information that may come to light,” he said.

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said criminal charges have not been ruled out, according to “Today.”

She said it is possible the investigation will uncover “willful disregard” for the safety of people on the set.

“We just can’t say that at this point because the investigation is not complete,” Carmack-Altwies said. “We know mistakes happened. We’re not exactly sure who did when they did, how they did it.”

On Wednesday, Mendoza said investigators have established the final piece of the chain of events that led to the shooting.



“I think the facts are clear. A weapon was handed to Mr. Baldwin. The weapon is functional, and fired a live round, killing Ms. Hutchins and injuring Mr. Souza,” he said.

Halls told investigators there is a protocol for checking a gun, according to an affidavit cited by USA Today.

“I check the barrel for obstructions, most of the time there’s no live fire, she [Gutierrez-Reed] opens the hatch and spins the drum, and I say cold gun on set,” he said.

The affidavit said Halls “could only remember seeing three rounds. He advised he should have checked all of them, but didn’t, and couldn’t recall if she spun the drum.”

Halls “advised the incident was not a deliberate act,” according to the warrant.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Santa Fe County Sheriff: Alec Baldwin Is Not 'In the Clear'
Socialist Candidate Sinks in New Poll After Receiving Endorsements from AOC and Chuck Schumer
'People Will Die in This City': Large Number of NY Fire Stations to Be Closed as Vaccine Mandate Kicks In
House Repbulicans Launch Investigation Into National School Boards Association
Army Admits Multiple People Were 'Inadvertently' Given COVID Vaccines at Base
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.