Satanic Temple Members Rally in Arkansas and Demand The State Erect Satanic Statue

Hundreds of Satanic Temple members rallied at Arkansas’ state Capitol on Thursday and called for the state to reverse its decision barring the group from holding a spot on the Capitol lawn.

The protesters, some local and some who had traveled long distances, rallied together in Little Rock on Thursday afternoon in protest of the state’s decision to bar the Temple members from erecting a Baphomet statue on the Capitol lawn while allowing Arkansas state Sen. Jason Rapert’s Ten Commandments monument a space.

Many different groups waiting on @LucienGreaves to bring Baphomet to the state capitol steps for the Satanic Temple’s “Rally for the First Amendment.” #arpx #arnews pic.twitter.com/B5MuhGc0QB — Jessi Turnure (@JessiTurnure) August 16, 2018

The rally follows the Arkansas legislature’s refusal to accept a donation from the Satanic Temple for its statue to be placed on the grounds. The group then filed a lawsuit alleging Rapert’s monument is an unconstitutional establishment of religion, the Arkansas Times reported Wednesday.

TRENDING: Bill O’Reilly Takes Strong Stance on NFL Anthem Controversy: ‘Don’t Like it, Go to Canada’

Lucien Greaves, the Satanic Temple’s spokesperson and co-founder, spoke at the rally along with a number of others.

Baphomet has arrived at the state capitol to cheers of “Hail Satan!” #arpx #arnews pic.twitter.com/6QFbf1eiTE — Jessi Turnure (@JessiTurnure) August 16, 2018

“The event is intended to be an inclusive gathering where The Satanic Temple will be celebrating pluralism along with Christian and secular speakers. People of many faiths will come together at the Capitol to reject the Arkansas State Legislature’s efforts to privilege one religion over others,” Greaves said, according to a Satanic Temple spokesperson.

Greaves tweeted a picture Wednesday of rally-goers protesting the Satanic Temple ahead of Thursday’s rally.

Everybody is getting excited for our rally tomorrow in Little Rock! pic.twitter.com/dxnxqkcz6Q — Lucien Greaves (@LucienGreaves) August 15, 2018

Rapert took a jab at Greaves in an Aug. 9, tweet responding to a piece Greaves wrote that called Rapert’s monument “an assault upon American ‘heritage and history.’”

Do you think they should be allowed to have a statue? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“While the idea of our Satanic monument residing upon the Capitol grounds is undeniably disturbing to some, we would hope that most of the citizens of Arkansas would be at least equally disturbed that their government has now taken it upon itself to try and act as arbiter of what is or is not an appropriate religious or political viewpoint,” Greaves wrote.

RELATED: Chelsea Clinton Wishes the Church of Satan a Happy New Year on Twitter

It is an assault on the state of Arkansas, the rule of law and the #TenCommandments itself. It is fitting the @ArkTimes is carrying the message for a man using a fake name, spinning lies & attacking the values of Arkansas people – they do that most every single day. #arpx #arkleg https://t.co/kwPhiOzYYs — Sen. Jason Rapert (@jasonrapert) August 10, 2018

Rapert posted a statement on Facebook before the protest, calling the group “extremist” and pledging to “defend the will of the Arkansas people and the honor of our great state.”

The Satanic Temple, a non-theistic religious organization, does not believe Satan exists but sees Satan as symbolic of a call to fight against tyrannical forces, according to Greaves.

Satanic Temple members insist Missouri’s abortion laws force Satanists to violate one of their core tenets, which claims a body is subject to its will alone and beliefs should conform to scientific understanding.

The group has filed a number of lawsuits over council meeting restrictions as well as abortion restrictions.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallern ewsfoundation.org.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.