Share
Lifestyle & Human Interest
News
A class of young children practice jump roping, barefoot, with their teacher.
A class of young children practice jump roping, barefoot, with their teacher. (Trevor Williams / Getty Images)

Camera Exposes Culprit After Parents Fear 'Shoe Pervert' Stealing Kindergartners' Shoes

 By Ole Braatelien  December 8, 2024 at 5:00am
Share

It was the case of the missing shoes.

At a kindergarten in Fukuoka, Japan, 15 shoes mysteriously disappeared in early November, the Associated Press reported.

Prior to the theft, the children had stored their soon-to-be-stolen footwear in cubbyholes near the door.

When the shoes began to go missing, teachers and parents feared the worst: “A disturbed person with a shoe fetish” had stolen them.

After being notified, police set up three cameras at the school.

The shoe thief struck again the following day, this time stealing six.

The thief stole one more shoe on Nov. 11 before police reviewed what the cameras had captured.

Nobody saw it coming.

The footage revealed a furry weasel getting away as it carried a little shoe in its mouth.

Has the danger of deviants going after children increased over the last decade?

“It’s great it turned out not to be a human being,” Deputy Police Chief Hiroaki Inada told the AP on Nov. 24.

The weasel had a preference, it seems. It only stole the white canvas shoes, likely because they’re lighter to carry.

“We were so relieved,” Gosho Kodomo-en kindergarten director Yoshihide Saito told Japanese broadcaster RKB Mainichi Broadcasting.

Related:
Man Who Spent Thousands of Dollars to Turn Himself Into 'Giant Dog' Has Big Realization

The children laughed when they saw the video for themselves.

As for the shoes, they were never recovered, and the kindergarten has since installed nets over the cubbyholes.

But the weasel — believed to be wild — is still at large.

Weasels belong to the Mustelidae family, which includes mink, wolverines, badgers, river otters, and others, according to the Internet Center for Wildlife Damage Management.

They are nocturnal animals, and most of their waking hours are spent “hunting, storing excess food, and eating,” according to Live Science.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien has written for The Western Journal since 2022. He earned his bachelor's from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Camera Exposes Culprit After Parents Fear 'Shoe Pervert' Stealing Kindergartners' Shoes
Watch Manliest Cop Ever: Shatters Glass With Bare Hands, Launches Through Window to Save Woman Held at Knifepoint
Melania Reveals Jaw-Dropping Persecution After Leaving WH, Was Even Kicked Out of Bank
Heartbreaking: Duck Dynasty's Phil Robertson Needs Our Prayers After Horrible Health Announcement
Teen Shot Dead While Riding with Dad, Police Suspect Rolling Gunfight in Nearby Lane Had Automatic Fire
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation