Saudi Arabia Crucifies Suspect in Muslim Holy City of Mecca

By The Western Journal
at 3:57am
Saudi Arabia says it executed and crucified a man from Myanmar convicted of killing a woman and carrying out other crimes.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on the execution Wednesday, saying it was carried out in the Muslim holy city of Mecca.

It said Elias Abulkalaam Jamaleddeen entered a Myanmar woman’s home firing a gun and then stabbed her to death.

He was convicted of robbing her home and another, attempted rape, and theft of firearms and ammunition.

Did you know Saudia Arabia still practices crucifixion?

The report said his conviction was upheld by the courts and his execution was endorsed by King Salman.

Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s top executioners, though crucifixions are rare.

Crucifixion is a brutal death sentence where the condemned is nailed or tied to a post or cross, then left to suffer, starve and bleed.

It was widely used during Roman rule to enforce their code of law.

Crucifixion is the punishment that was handed down to Jesus Christ.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

