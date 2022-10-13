Parler Share
News
President Joe Biden, left, arrives with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, to take a photo during the Jeddah Security and Development Summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on July 16.
President Joe Biden, left, arrives with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, to take a photo during the Jeddah Security and Development Summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on July 16. (MANDEL NGAN -AFP / Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia Makes Huge Claim About What Biden Put on the Table While Begging to OPEC

 By Randy DeSoto  October 13, 2022 at 2:11pm
Parler Share

The Saudi Arabian government stated Wednesday that the Biden administration lobbied the kingdom to get OPEC+ to delay announcing its two million barrels per day oil cut for a month.

OPEC+ announced its decision on Oct. 5, meaning delaying a month would have pushed the news until right before next month’s midterm elections and after weeks of early voting in many states.

The Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry said in a Wednesday evening statement that OPEC+’s production cut was not “politically motived against” the U.S.

Rather after “continuous consultation with the U.S. administration” the cartel decided against delaying the announcement due to the “negative economic consequences” that would have created for OPEC+.

Trending:
Dem Official Resigns After Leaked Audio Exposes Violent and Racist Remarks About a Child - Report

The ministry’s statement confirmed a Tuesday Wall Street Journal story that said the Biden administration had sought to delay the announcement until just before the midterm elections.

The Journal reported, “Saudi officials dismissed the requests, which they viewed as a political gambit by the Biden administration to avoid bad news ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, on which control of Congress hangs. High gas prices and inflation have been central issues in the campaign.

“Instead, the people said, the kingdom leaned on its OPEC allies to approve the cut, which is aimed at reducing production by 2 million barrels a day.”

Is Biden genuinely interested in lowering gas prices for Americans?

Adrienne Watson, a National Security Council spokeswoman, rejected the notion that the Biden administration sought the delay for political reasons. “It’s categorically false to connect this to U.S. elections,” Watson told the Journal. “It’s about the impact of this shortsighted decision to the global economy.”

President Joe Biden traveled to the kingdom in July and met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a push to get the Saudis to produce more oil.

Fox Business reported that the Biden administration announced just hours after the OPEC+ production cut was adopted that it would be releasing an additional 10 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in November.

The SPR is at its lowest level since 1984.

Reuters reported that when President Joe Biden initially announced the program of selling from the SPR in March, he said the sales would continue through October.

Related:
Bomb Threat Reported at Gas Plant Just Weeks After Pipeline Explosion, Report

The move was made to help reduce gas prices. After falling over the summer, prices have gone up in recent weeks and now stand at an average of $3.91 per gallon nationally, though in several western states the average is closer to $5 per gallon or more.

Upon assuming office in January 2021, Biden took several steps under the auspices of addressing climate change — including a moratorium on oil drilling on federal lands.

The U.S. government controls 28 percent of land in the country, with much higher percentages in the oil rich states of Alaska, New Mexico, Colorado and California.

The current administration has leased the fewest number of acres for oil drilling, both on land and offshore, of any administration going back to World War II.

The Journal reported last month, “President [Joe] Biden’s Interior Department leased 126,228 acres for drilling through Aug. 20, his first 19 months in office, [an] analysis found. No other president since Richard Nixon in 1969-70 leased out fewer than 4.4 million acres at this stage in his first term.”

According to Energy Information Administration, the U.S. produced 11.8 million barrels per day in July, the latest figure available, which is down from the country’s peak production of roughly 13 million in November 2019 under the Trump administration.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Saudi Arabia Makes Huge Claim About What Biden Put on the Table While Begging to OPEC
Troy Aikman Finally Responds to Outrage Mob's Furor Over 'Sexist' Comment on 'Monday Night Football'
Rob Schneider Says He's 'Had It' with Democrats, Reveals Why Libs Made Him Ditch California
Dem Seeking Top Prosecutor Position Tries to Deny Her Support for Defunding Police
J.D. Vance Buries Democrat Tim Ryan with 'Brutal Reversal' During Debate: 'He Just Ended This Man's Entire Career'
See more...

Conversation