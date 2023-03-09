'He Saved My Life': Fox News Reporter Pays Tribute to Cameraman Who Died During Assignment

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall shared an early excerpt from his upcoming memoir that will be released on the anniversary of the day he was gravely wounded while covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Hall was on the ground covering the war for the network when he and several others were struck by Russian bombs on March 14, 2022.

The Fox News reporter was blinded in one eye, lost one of his feet and part of a leg, and can no longer use one of his hands.

But veteran network war photographer Pierre Zakrzewski died in the blast, as did local news producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova.

Kuvshynova had been working closely with the duo and was familiar with the area. She also acted as their interpreter.

Hall honors both in his upcoming book “Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission To Make It Home,” which will be released on the first anniversary of the attack.

The Fox News reporter told People magazine Zakrzewski saved his life, which was something he told his Twitter followers in January.

Pierre and I travelled the world together. We saw the worst of humanity and the best, and he was the kindest person I knew. He was there for me on my first day, and saved me on his last. Thank you. #bemorelikepierre pic.twitter.com/07QO59SqXY — Benjamin Hall (@BenjaminHallFNC) January 29, 2023

“I speak to Pierre’s family and I understand that I lost a lot — I lost limbs, and I’m badly injured — but they lost everything,” he said.

He explained he and his colleagues were returning to Ukraine’s capital after a day of capturing footage of the conflict.

Their vehicle was then struck by Russian missiles on a remote highway.

Hall said he retained consciousness after the blasts and discovered he had lost part of his leg. Kuvshynova and some Ukrainian soldiers who were traveling with them were nowhere to be found.

But he explained he found a severely wounded Zakrzewski about 15 feet from him.

The veteran war photographer told him to remain still, so as to not draw any attention to himself. Zakrzewski died, but Hall credited him for saving him in his final moments.

“He tried to protect me to the very end, warning me about the Russians, looking out for me,” Hall said. “He was brave and selfless to his last breath. That day, he saved my life.”

Added Hall, “But every day that I knew him, he made me a better human. He taught me how to find the beauty in the ugliest places, as well as the goodness amid the worst of humanity.”

Hall said his mission at that point was to survive the Russian bombardment and spend his life honoring those who had died beside him.

“I realized that for them, I have to live the most fulfilling life. A life that helps everyone else,” Hall stated. “A life that makes the most of it in their names. Otherwise, I’m wasting it.”

He also expressed a sense of survivor’s guilt.

“I was in the back of the red car, in the middle seat — the death seat,” he said. “I should have been the first person killed in the attack. Yet somehow I was the one who made it out alive.”

“Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission To Make It Home” will be available next Tuesday for $28.80.

