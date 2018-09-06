SECTIONS
Culture Education US News
Print

School Labeled Her ‘Jesus Loves You’ Cards Disruptive, Now She’s Suing

The entrance to Northeast Wisconsin Technical College campus in Green Bay.Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty / YouTube screen shotThe entrance to Northeast Wisconsin Technical College's campus in Green Bay. (Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty / YouTube screen shot)

By Chris Agee
at 11:37am
Print

A Wisconsin college is accused of violating a student’s constitutional rights, according to a lawsuit alleging that administrators deemed a Valentine’s Day card giveaway “disruptive.”

According to Campus Reform, Polly Olsen attempted to hand out a variety of handmade cards to fellow students on the Green Bay campus of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. She said the tradition started with her mother.

The cards were inscribed with messages including “Jesus loves you” and “You have a purpose,” along with scripture references.

“Since my mother’s passing, I have carried on the tradition in her memory,” Olsen explained.

Having suffered through her mother’s death, her brother’s serious injury and her own homelessness in recent years, Olsen described this event as a way to give something to others who might be going through a tough time.

TRENDING: Exclusive: Herman Cain Launches Official Project To Crush Anti-Trumpers

According to the school, her display violated its stated public assembly policy. The school requires what it deems disruptive speech to be confined to a “free speech zone.”

Under the school’s policy, the lawsuit claims a security officer called her a “disruptive student” and informed her that she was “soliciting.”

Olsen’s lawsuit claims that policy is unconstitutional.

Do you think this policy is unconstitutional?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Ms. Olsen was not selling the Valentines, soliciting donations, or asking the recipients for anything,” the lawsuit states. “Everyone was free to decline them.”

According to the student behind the lawsuit, the area in which she would have been required to stand is “about the size of two buses next to each other” and is hardly a prime location for her intended outreach.

She said people “just walk through” the area, which is not known as a place for students to gather.

The entire experience has left her “hopeless and hurt,” she told Campus Reform.

“NWTC thinks that they have the right to prohibit this freedom,” she said, adding that such restriction is “not what education is about.”

RELATED: Donald Trump’s Pick of Brett Kavanaugh Was Brilliant

Prior to filing the lawsuit, Olsen said she tried unsuccessfully to arrange a hearing with officials.

Karen Smits, a vice president at NWTC, said the school is “committed to the free exchange of ideas and to maintaining a welcoming and safe environment that promotes student success.”

She went on to say that “free speech is exercised every day in many different contexts all over the NWTC campus.”

Smits noted that Olsen has been invited to participate in the ongoing review of an update to the public assembly policy.

Beyond that statement, Smits declined specifics on the basis of “student confidentiality.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jennifer Bushnell

Fox News host Heather Childers in hospital bedHeather Childers / Twitter screen shot

Fox News Host Returns to Air After ‘Shocking Health Crisis,’ Warns Fans To ‘Please Take My Advice’

Steven Beyer

Zina Bash sits behind Brett Kavanaugh at his confirmation hearing.Ari Melber / Twitter

Liberals Slam Woman at Kavanaugh Hearing for ‘White Power’ Sign, Then Husband Reveals Her Heritage

Randy DeSoto

Oval Office PrayerAlex Wong / Getty Images

Watch: Man Who Prophesied Trump’s Presidential Victory Raises Midterm Warning Flag

Steven Beyer

A billboard featuring former San Francisco 49ers quaterback Colin Kaepernick is displayed on the roof of the Nike Store on Sept. 5, 2018, in San Francisco, California.Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

College Kicks Nike to the Curb: ‘If Nike is Ashamed of America, We Are Ashamed of Them’

Randy DeSoto

Harris and RiceFox News / Twitter screen shot

Rice Counters Harris’ Narrative that Kavanaugh Cannot Be Trusted To Treat All Americans Equally

Randy DeSoto

Nancy Pelosi speaks to constituents after a health care rally in San Francisco.Kim Wilson / Shutterstock

Nancy Pelosi Snaps When Reporter Asks About Her Slumping Support from Democrats

Andrew Kerr

Former President Barack Obama.

Obama Says He’ll Leave Denmark Taxpayer-Funded Speech If His Contract Is Released to the Public

Randy DeSoto

Arizona Sens. John McCain, left, and John Kyl.NBC News screen shot; Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons

Breaking: Arizona Governor Announces Replacement for John McCain

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.