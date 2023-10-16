Schools on Lockdown After 4 Inmates, Including a Suspected Murderer, Escape County Jail

Schools in central Georgia have been locked down as police look for four inmates who escaped from a correctional facility in the area on Monday.

Four men, one of whom was in jail for alleged murder, escaped the Bibb County Jail in Macon on Monday morning, and they were missing for several hours before their absences were noticed.

WMAZ-TV reported the sheriff’s department alerted the public at around 11:20 a.m. that Joey Fournier, 52, Chavis Stokes, 29, Marc K. Anderson, 25, and Johnifer Barnwell, 37, escaped from the jail through a damaged window.

Fournier is charged with the alleged 2022 murder of his former girlfriend.

The other three men were being held on charges ranging from aggravated assault to drug trafficking.

Once the four inmates exited the jail, they left the property through a fence that had been cut, police said.

The four men were last seen getting into a blue Dodge Charger at around 3 a.m. on Monday, per WMAZ.

All county schools were on lockdown as of Monday afternoon.

The Bibb County School District sent out an alert to parents that said, “There is no reason to assume schools are at danger but precautions are being taken to ensure safety.”

The Macon Regional Crimestoppers Facebook page shared images of the escapees and offered a reward for any information that could lead to their arrests.

“Any information that leads to an arrest is subject to receive a reward up to $2,000,” the page promised.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is also asking the public for help in the manhunt for the four inmates.

“The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, FBI, and United States Marshals Office are currently looking for the inmates,” the BCSO said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Police have offered no information about the blue Dodge or who they believe might have been driving it.

