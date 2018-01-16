Scientist Believes Uncovered Chamber in Giza Pyramid Contains Throne Carved from Meteorite

One scientist believes that the recently discovered void in the Pyramid of Khufu at Giza may contain a throne based on Pyramid texts.

An international group of scientists recently came upon a 30 meter long space inside of the Pyramid, as reported by CNN in November.

According to Giulio Magli, a professor at Politencnico di Milano in Milano, Italy, research suggests the chamber may have been used to house funerary equipment.

“A recent exploration has shown the presence of a significant void in the pyramid of Khufu at Giza,” Magli wrote in his report. “A possible explanation of this space, interpreted as a chamber connected to the lower north channel and aimed to contain a specific funerary equipment is tentatively proposed.”

“According to the Pyramid Texts, this equipment might consist of an ‘Iron throne,’ actually a wooden throne endowed with meteoritic Iron sheets,” he continued.

Physicists reportedly used modern technology to further explore the Pyramid’s interior, according to Nature Research Journals.

The scientists apparently used the by-products of cosmic rays to reveal the newly discovered chamber inside of the 4,500 year old Egyptian structure.

Nature Research did note that as of November, Egyptologists have been dismissive of the idea that any sort of “lost treasure” could be hiding inside the Pyramid’s walls.

“There’s zero chance of hidden burial chambers,” Aidan Dodson, an Egyptologist at the University of Bristol in the U.K., said in a statement to Nature Research.

Magli however, asserted that Egyptologists knew enough about the burial practices of Ancient Egypt, that it allowed them to “attempt an explanation.”

“For the moment, the prospections are too approximate to allow us any definitive conclusion; however, the existing information – together with what we know about the funerary religion of ancient Egypt – are sufficient to attempt at an explanation of the void which has been shown to exist inside the Pyramid of Khufu,” he wrote.

“It appears indeed that this void is not a failure in the construction, neither can be interpreted as a structural feature such as a reliving chamber,” he continued. “We proposed here that the void corresponds to a non functional ‘copy’ of the Great Gallery beginning at the egress of the northern lower shaft and built to contain a symbolic object located under the apex of the pyramid.”

“This object might be a throne endowed with sheets of meteoritic Iron, in accordance with some ‘resurrection’ passages of the Pyramid Texts,” Magli concluded.

Magli did note though, that his hypothesis is “highly speculative.”

“The author of the present paper is well aware that this theory is highly speculative. However, it has a bonus which pseudo-scientific theories usually have not,” he wrote. “The possibility of being falsified by a – long sought, already since much before the discovery of the void – new exploration of the northern lower shaft.”

As for how scientists came across the so called “void” to begin with, researches are said to have used a technique, which allowed them to track particles called muons, according to CNN.

The particles lose energy as the pass through materials, causing them to “slow and decay.”

Scientists then used “detectors” to count the number of muons traveling through the pyramid.

CNN writes that since the muons are partially absorbed by stone, larger holes throughout the structure would cause more muons to collect on the detectors.

