Secret Service Director Hit with Congressional Subpoena

Chairman James Comer of the House Oversight Committee issued U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle a subpoena on Wednesday after Saturday’s attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Comer subpoenaed Cheatle to appear in a House Oversight Committee hearing on Monday to answer questions regarding the attempted assassination of Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The shooting has since raised many questions about the competence of the Secret Service and the failures that took place that allowed 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks to take aim at a former president from a rooftop positioned about 150 yards away.

“The lack of transparency and failure to cooperate with the Committee on this pressing matter by both DHS and the Secret Service further calls into question your ability to lead the Secret Service and necessitates the attached subpoena compelling your appearance before the Oversight Committee,” the subpoena reads.

🚨BREAKING: Chairman Comer Subpoenas Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle “Initially, the Secret Service committed to your attendance. Subsequently, however, DHS officials appear to have intervened and your attendance is now in question. In addition, since DHS’s… pic.twitter.com/6OWOaJD84M — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 17, 2024

The former president was wounded in the ear during his rally. One attendee was killed, and two others were injured.

“The United States Secret Service has a no-fail mission, yet it failed on Saturday when a madman attempted to assassinate President Trump, killed an innocent victim, and harmed others,” Comer said in a news release announcing the subpoena.

“We are grateful to the brave Secret Service agents who acted quickly to protect President Trump after shots were fired and the American patriots who sought to help victims, but questions remain about how a rooftop within proximity to President Trump was left unsecured,” the Kentucky Republican said.

“Americans demand answers from Director Kimberly Cheatle about these security lapses and how we can prevent this from happening again,” the congressman said. “We look forward to Director Cheatle’s testimony this upcoming Monday, July 22.”

Since the assassination attempt, several prominent lawmakers have called for investigations and hearings into the incident.

On Sunday, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that he would launch a “full investigation” into the attempted assassination.

“Our prayers are with him, all the rally attendees, those who were injured, and the family of the individual who lost their life,” Johnson said in a post on X. “Congress will conduct a full investigation of the tragedy to determine where there were lapses in security.”

President Trump showed an incredible amount of strength last night. Our prayers are with him, all the rally attendees, those who were injured, and the family of the individual who lost their life. Congress will conduct a full investigation of the tragedy to determine where… pic.twitter.com/lZy9BZkB35 — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 14, 2024

The Secret Service didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

