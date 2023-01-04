See It: Look on Idaho Suspect's Face as Cop Pulls Him Over on 2,000 Mile Trip to Pennsylvania

No one is ever pleased to see the appearance of flashing lights in their rear view mirror.

Although individual reactions may vary from annoyance to anger over the expensive ticket that’s likely coming your way, one can only imagine how they might feel if they had committed four high profile murders several weeks earlier and police had alerted the public to look out for a car that matches the one they’re currently driving.

Body camera footage from the Indiana State Police officer who pulled over Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger and his father in Hancock County during their cross-country trek from Washington to their Pennsylvania home on Dec. 15 was released on Tuesday. Having been pulled over for speeding only moments before, Kohberger was stopped a second time for following another vehicle too closely.

According to Indianapolis news outlet WXIN, the two stops occurred within a timespan of nine minutes.

The following screenshot, which went viral on social media, reveals the sheer panic on Kohberger’s face as the officer approaches his car.

Lmao look at the fear

On the other hand, the deranged look on his father’s face, which may have been an awkward attempt to disguise his fear, was actually comical. One Twitter user summed it up as “white guy tries to cover up fear by looking like a furious seagull.”

This look is dubbed "white guy tries to cover up fear by looking like a furious seagull"

Footage from the encounter can be viewed below.

Body camera video shows Indiana State Police pulling over Brian Kohberger and his father in the white Hyundai as they drove from Washington to Pennsylvania on December 15th.

Although it was widely reported that Kohberger and his father had been followed by the FBI throughout their 2,500-mile road trip, these traffic stops by local police officers were said to be unrelated.

Fox News reported on a statement issued by the Indiana State Police on Tuesday, which read: “At the time of this stop, there was no information available on a suspect for the crime in Idaho, to include identifying information or any specific information related to the license plate state or number of the white Hyundai Elantra which was being reported in the media to have been seen in or around where the crime occurred.”

Kohberger was arrested last Friday at his family’s home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, for the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students in November.

He waived his right to an extradition hearing on Tuesday at the Monroe County Court in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, clearing the way for his return to Moscow, Idaho, to face murder charges.

In a Tuesday appearance on the “Today” show, Kohberger’s state-appointed attorney, Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar, said his client believes he will be exonerated. LeBar told co-host Savannah Guthrie: “He said this is not him. He believes he’s going to be exonerated. That’s what he believes; those were his words.”

