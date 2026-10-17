Share
Commentary
A police car at night alongside a road with emergency lights flashing.
Commentary
A police car at night alongside a road with emergency lights flashing. (O2O Creative / Getty Images)

The Clancy Effect? Mom Hears Daughter Screaming 'Stop Daddy!' on Call With Husband, Can't Get There Before Cops Make 3 Gruesome Finds

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 17, 2026 at 3:30am
Share

A father was found dead in Bali last month. So were his two children. Police said he killed them, then himself, after his wife heard their little girl on the phone screaming for him to stop.

Damien John Shaw, 56, a former maritime worker in Fremantle, Australia, was found on Sept. 13 inside a bungalow at the Arca complex in Legian, Kuta, with his son Archie, 6, and daughter Laura, 4, according to a report from The West Australian.

Indonesian police said the evidence points to a murder-suicide.


The children’s mother was in Jakarta. She had left Bali a few days earlier to visit her parents. She was on the phone with Shaw that morning when she heard Laura crying and begging, “Stop, Daddy.”

She could not get him back on the line. She called the bungalow manager and begged for a welfare check. Staff and neighbors got no answer at the door, so they forced it open.

Police found three bodies. Denpasar Police Chief Leonardo Simatupang said CCTV and witness accounts indicate Shaw attacked the children before taking his own life. Officers said he tilted the CCTV camera downward before hanging himself.

The wife declined a full autopsy. Police said the footage and Shaw’s history were enough for them to close the criminal file because the only suspect is dead.

Custody of the bodies went to her, with the Australian consulate involved.

One week later, another Australian expat who knew Shaw spoke to Perth Now, an Australian news outlet, saying that just a week before the murders, Shaw had talked to him about money, his marriage, and his mental state.

The friend said that Shaw “wanted to kill himself, he had had enough,” that Shaw “was angry and frustrated,” and that he had warned Shaw not to do anything rash or silly.

Nine.com.au reported that people around the family described Shaw as arrogant and hard on the kids at school, even as he handled drop-offs and lunches.

Shaw and his wife had a shaky marriage since 2022, when they nearly divorced.

Related:
Watch: Clancy Holdout Juror's Attorney Says His Client Faced 'Unimaginable' Pressure for 30 Hours in Clancy Trial

Western Australia Premier Roger Cook called it a horrific situation and said the murder-suicide label had not been confirmed in Perth, even as Bali police treated it as such.

Do you believe the media's portrayal of the Clancy case could influence similar actions in troubled parents?

There is no public evidence Shaw had been following the Lindsay Clancy case before appearing to murder his children and commit suicide. But the case has been covered extensively in international media.

When society turns a killer parent into a cause, it sends a dangerous signal. Excusing or folding a family massacre into a broader narrative provides an opening for other unstable people.

They don’t need a manifesto. They just need the precedent.

This case may be unrelated to Clancy’s. It may be that Shaw’s collapse was only debt, rage, and untreated sickness. It may also be that a society that treats some family murders as politics teaches the worst that the script is available to them, too.

The decent response here is to say the obvious without flinching. A father who murders his children has committed an abomination. Sympathy for mental illness does not rewrite that. Neither does a culture that picks favorites among the dead.

“Stop, Daddy” should have been enough to silence any debate about the nature of this evil.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




The Clancy Effect? Mom Hears Daughter Screaming 'Stop Daddy!' on Call With Husband, Can't Get There Before Cops Make 3 Gruesome Finds
Netflix Fires Chief Content Officer Amid Mass Layoffs, Woke Platform's Movie Head Could Be Next
School Board Meeting Descends Into Chaos as Furious Father Booted for Reading Filthy Passages from Kids Library Books
Arizona Teen Goes Viral After He Gives an Elderly Man the Shoes Off His Own Feet
Hollywood Mega Producer Admits to Joe Rogan That Once Societies Abandon God, They Turn To Tyranny
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation