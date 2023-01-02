Idaho Murder Suspect Didn't Make 2,000 Mile Cross-Country Drive Alone - There Was Someone Else in Car

The suspect charged in an Idaho quadruple homicide undertook a cross-country drive from Washington to Pennsylvania in December.

Bryan Kohberger made the lengthy trip with his father, according to CNN, citing the criminal complaint against the alleged murderer and a witness who encountered the two men.

Law enforcement began surveillance of Kohberger as he drove across the country to his parents’ Pennsylvania residence.

Kohberger’s father flew to Washington for the cross-country trip, joining the suspect for a drive that was more than 2,000 miles long for the holidays.

The suspect was ultimately arrested in an early-morning Friday law enforcement operation.

Authorities have described Kohberger’s Hyundai Elantra as a key piece of evidence in the case against him.

Prosecutors have indicated that they have camera imagery of the vehicle near the scene of a November home invasion stabbing spree.

Authorities sought to identify the owner and driver of the vehicle, later closing in on Kohberger as the vehicle’s registered owner, according to CNN.

Kohberger lives a short distance away from Moscow, Idaho, himself a student at Washington State University in the neighboring town of Pullman, Washington.

Do you think crime has increased in the past few years? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The suspect’s parents support their son, calling for the presumption of innocence as well as a thorough legal process.

Video shows Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger at his graduation ceremony. pic.twitter.com/bs1LS5BQVj — Pippa Sheppard (@PSheppard22) December 30, 2022



Kohberger’s Pennsylvania public defender Jason LaBar released the following statement on the behalf of his parents and sister.

“We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions,” the family said of the situation.

The Kohbergers “will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother.”

The Kohberger family also expressed their condolences to the families of the victims murdered in the bloody November home invasion.

“There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them,” the family said of the four college students who were killed.

“We respect privacy in this matter as our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process.”

Kohberger is maintaining his innocence and has claimed that legal proceedings in Idaho will result in his exoneration.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.