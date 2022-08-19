See Teachers' Union Ad Attack 'Extremists' Who Are a Threat to Education, But It's Not Who You Think

Leftists are used to getting loud to try to get and what they want.

They believe they have a monopoly on protesting, and it’s not OK when others do it. Ironically, whenever conservatives show passionate public determination, they are smeared and branded as “extremists.”

A New Jersey teacher’s union released an ad using that very tactic against parents who dared to challenge the progressive agenda educators are forcing onto school kids.

The advertisement, called “NJEA – Same Thing,” came from the New Jersey chapter of America’s largest teacher’s union, the National Education Association.







The 15-second ad starts off colorfully and cheerfully, acknowledging New Jersey residents are a diverse bunch, with very different world views, such as which kind of ham sandwich they prefer.

The commercial then makes an awkward segue to education.

“But we all agree that our kids deserve a world-class education,” the narrator suddenly asserts, as the imagery switches to happy, brilliant students and proud teachers.

The consensus around having great schools sounds reasonable. Who would disagree with that?

The ad suggests villains do exist who do not care about world-class education.

The pictures turn to ominous black-and-white scenes, as shocking headline quotes appear: “Some NJ Schools Under Siege,” and “Don’t Say Gay Bill Introduced by State Senator.”

“So when extremists start attacking our schools, that’s not who we are,” the narrator scolds. “People who only want to fight to score political points should take that somewhere else.”

The headlines, along with the pictures, appear to suggest parents speaking out at meetings and gatherings are the extremists the NEA is targeting in the video.

It’s acceptable to have a preference for pork rolls. It’s not acceptable for parents to express a differing opinion on what makes for a world-class education for their kids.

The ad pretends that parents are only interested in political one-upmanship when they express concerns about the educational experience that will influence their children for the rest of their lives. It’s an absurd claim.

According to the New York Post, “The ad comes amid a nationwide movement from conservatives to allow parents to be more directly involved in their children’s education. Republican governors in states like Virginia and Florida have signed legislation aimed at empowering parents to prevent the teaching of critical race theory and gender theory, especially for young students.”

The Daily Caller reported, “Defaming parents as ‘extremists’ for standing up for their children is right out of Merrick Garland and Randi Weingarten’s playbook,” Laura Zorc, executive director of Building Education for Students Together, a group focused on involving parents in their child’s education, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “New Jersey’s parents deserve better than this NJEA slander – standing up for your children is NOT a political point, it is a parent’s responsibility. The NJEA should be ashamed for pretending they care more about children than their parents.”

The quote refers to October of 2021, when Attorney General Merrick Garland wrote a memo instructing the FBI and U.S attorneys to work together to investigate the threats parents posed to educators and school board officials.

It was discovered in January 2022 the National School Board Association worked with Biden administration Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to lobby for the law enforcement engagement.

Randi Weingarten is the president of the union United Federation of Teachers. She is infamous for campaigning with former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe in 2021 as he tried to return to office. “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach,” McAuliffe said during a debate with Glenn Youngkin.

Youngkin went on to win the governorship, propelled by his strong stance on parents’ rights.

Weingarten also caused controversy with a Twitter post of a Washington Post article that called concerned conservative parents “paranoid.” The article also called opposition to Critical Race Theory “white racial grievance.”

Critical race theory has been one of the main issues driving intense parental engagement with the education establishment. Conservative parents do not want their kids indoctrinated with the racist ideas of CRT.

Concerns about inappropriate sexual content in schools is another driving factor. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis provoked progressives when he promoted the Parental Rights in Education Bill, which brought common-sense anti-grooming education standards to Florida.

The NJNEA ad was a reaction to victories for parents. If teacher unions are having to lash out like this, it must mean they are on the defensive.

Teachers would do well to remember no one cares more about kids than the children’s own parents. Also, it’s the taxes of parents which pay teacher salaries.

It seems like the unions want all of the control so they can push the latest leftist miseducation trends with no accountability. That is a failing position.

To warrant such a misleading attack like the “Same Thing” ad, parents must be doing something right.

