See It: Ultra High-Res Image of Bondi's Notes Shows Deadly Dirt on Dems She Walked Into Hearing Ready to Use if Necessary

There’s a double standard in congressional hearings, particularly when it’s a Republican White House, and even more so when that Republican president is Donald Trump: The party that’s not in the Oval Office can act as crudely and reprehensibly as possible, and the administration is supposed to pretend that this is a deadly serious event and not wholesale grandstanding.

The Trump White House has stopped playing along. And, while this was an unpopular opinion from Attorney General Pam Bondi’s appearances this week before the House Judiciary Committee, this is the right move.

As you’re probably aware of from the news coverage of the pseudo-events, Democrats this week were again forced to pretend they cared about the Jeffrey Epstein documents, a tranche they mysteriously didn’t give a darn about about when Joe Biden was president. And, on a certain segment of Democrat-friendly media, they were giddy about the opportunity.

Here’s Kurt Bardella — formerly of the NeverTrumper Lincoln Project, now of NewsNation — posting about prospective questions Democrats could ask her during the House Judiciary Committee hearing:

None of them were especially serious and most of it was, quite predictably, a stunt. Bondi came prepared for a stunt show, particularly when the predictably obnoxious Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington got some of Epstein’s victims to show up for a photo op. It ended as it should have: in a shouting match.

Attorney General Pam Bondi rebuffed a request from Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) to turn around and address victims of Jeffrey Epstein who were in the audience of a House Judiciary Committee hearing, resulting in a shouting match during which the attorney general accused the… pic.twitter.com/hQaV3iCv4A — The Hill (@thehill) February 11, 2026

And here she is with Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin:

REP JAMIE RASKIN: “You can let her filibuster all day long, but not on our watch, not on our time. No way. And I told you about that, attorney general, before you started.” AG BONDI: “You don’t tell me anything you washed-up loser lawyer — not even a lawyer.” pic.twitter.com/ouaDRGhz2I — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 11, 2026

Nor was this unplanned, as many on X pointed out via high-resolution images:

The use of these materials—described by some critics as a “burn book” — came into focus as Rep. Jayapal pressed for technical answers on redaction failures, notes were passed forward to Bondi, who referenced them before responding. Pictured below are some notes related to Jayapal pic.twitter.com/0fzKpkzMFs — Kent Nishimura (@kentnish) February 11, 2026

She did this during her October hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which was a similar nonsense-fest from the Democrats:

Can’t wait for Pam Bondi’s Mean Girls testimony at today’s DOJ oversight hearing. After her stellar clap-backs at her first hearing let’s hope she hired a professional to write her 2nd Burn Book 🔥 If you didn’t see the first burn book it’s hysterical 🤣https://t.co/FKytR6APOo pic.twitter.com/jE1dVNTNYq — Dena Ann (@TheCandyCoating) February 11, 2026

From The Daily Beast’s coverage of the Senate hearing and Bondi’s “burn book”:

Close-up photos captured by Reuters photographer Jonathan Ernst revealed that Bondi had a folder containing screenshots of social media posts, bullet-pointed clapbacks, and handwritten notes that she could reference while being grilled by lawmakers about her tenure leading the Department of Justice. Bondi had an entire page dedicated to Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, including prompts to accuse the Democrat of working with “dark money groups” and being a “hypocrite.” A handwritten note scrawled on Bondi’s folder also suggested she ask Whitehouse if he ever took money from tech billionaire and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, a one-time associate of Jeffrey Epstein, if the topic of the late pedophile came up. … A bullet-pointed list of attack lines against Whitehouse in Bondi’s note reads “you can to be a social justice warrior, but you a member of a se—” before being cut off by her folder. This could be a reference to the senator’s family connections to an [sic] private Rhode Island beach club that faced accusations that it did not permit minorities. … Bondi managed to use her pre-prepared Hoffman attack line when facing questions from Whitehouse about whether the FBI had seized incriminating photos of Trump with “half-naked young women” from Epstein’s estate—a bombshell claim from author Michael Wolff first revealed on his Fire and Fury podcast.

🔥AG Bondi to Whitehouse: “You took money, I believe, did you, from Reid Hoffman, one of Epstein’s closest confidants not only once but twice in 2018 and 2024, if that’s correct.” pic.twitter.com/GlgOStDSQi — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) October 7, 2025

Wolff — whose surname would be too on the nose for a sleazy, attention-starved journalist character in a Thomas Pynchon novel — is a serial liar who will say whatever gets him on CNN and MS NOW for the longest stretch of time. He was also Epstein’s damage control agent in life and, apparently, in death.

More importantly, he’s always his own biggest damage control agent, and there’s generally no shortage of reputational damage to control. So, the fact that Sen. Whitehouse thought this was even worth bringing up in a senatorial hearing bespeaks of how serious the occasion actually was.

Bondi is embracing the strategy the rest of the Trump administration is and ought to be adopting: Don’t just sit there during farces and treat them as if they’re serious hearings, treat them as the farces they are.

She’s not the only one, as amply proved by this exchange between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and screeching Massachussetts Democratic Rep. Stephen Lynch last week:

‘I CAN’T HEAR YOU’: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent jokingly asks a shouting Democratic Rep. Stephen Lynch to “speak a little louder” during a tense exchange on corporate investigations. pic.twitter.com/kmTQA4ieyV — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 5, 2026

Lynch did not, in fact, speak a little louder.

But that’s just what this is, as per a much better writer than any of us: full of sound and fury. Signifying nothing.

If they wanted to get to the bottom of Jeffrey Epstein, they’ve had years and years to do it.

They’re suddenly interested because it’s a cudgel for stunts that the White House is supposed to take seriously while these fools can scarcely conceal their glee at being handed a nothingburger the establishment media is so willing to chow down upon.

They don’t care about the victims. They don’t care about how many of their own who are caught up with the creep. All they care about is using this as an opportunity to bloviate. If they want to be unserious, two sides can play at that game.

