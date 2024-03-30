Share
Seinfeld Returns to the Big Screen, Is Directing and Starring in New Film with Long List of Comedy Legends

 By Michael Austin  March 30, 2024 at 4:40am
Jerry Seinfeld is making his return to film, and he’s doing so with the help of a long list of fellow comedy legends.

The trailer for Seinfeld’s upcoming movie, “Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story,” debuted Thursday.

The film, a Netflix production, will be Seinfeld’s directorial debut.



According to the film’s official IMDB page, “Unfrosted” will be set in the early 1960s and will depict the corporate battle between two giants of the breakfast cereal industry — Kellogg and Post — as they “compete to create a cake that could change breakfast forever.”

Now, that may sound like a biopic, but based on the trailer, it appears the story will be highly fictionalized.

Quirky characters, costumed cereal mascots, a comedic take on President John F. Kennedy and many other colorful characters are seen throughout.

The film’s cast is quite an impressive one, filled with both comedy and acting legends.

In terms of acting veterans, James Marsden of “27 Dresses” and the X-Men film series, Dan Levy of “Schitt’s Creek,” Hugh Grant, Christian Slater and Max Greenfield of “New Girl” all make appearances.

Will you watch this movie?

When it comes to comedy legends, the film’s cast includes Bill Burr as President Kennedy, Jim Gaffigan, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Fred Armisen, Ronny Chieng and Jack McBrayer.

In addition to directing the movie, Seinfeld will also star in one of the lead roles.

Seinfeld, McCarthy and Gaffigan will play executives on the Kellogg side of the cereal battle, while Schumer and Greenfield portray Post employees.

It appears the former sitcom star has been working on this film for quite some time.

Back in 2018, Seinfeld posted a tweet sharing his pitch for a “Pop Tart movie.”

“At one point I was thinking about an invention of the Pop Tart movie. Imagine the drunk on sugar-power Kellogg’s cereal culture of the mid-60’s in Battle Creek, MI,” Seinfeld wrote.

“That’s a vibe I could work with.”

