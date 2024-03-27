Share
Entertainment

Hollywood Director Claims Classic 'X-Men' Story Is Jan 6 Metaphor - Gets Roasted By Real Fans

 By C. Douglas Golden  March 27, 2024 at 8:31am
Share

“X-Men ’97” is a series that comes trailing plenty of criticism, some of it regarding woke content. Surprisingly, it manages to stay faithful to the original 1990s Fox animated adaptation of the comics — but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t those willing to force their own narrative upon the Netflix series.

For those who haven’t seen the series or are unfamiliar with the premise, it is what the title sounds like: The narrative takes off where the Fox series got canceled in 1997 and moves the plot forward from there. Yes, there are the nods to wokeness (there’s a “nonbinary” character named Morph — although The Western Journal’s Michael Austin, who gave the series a mostly favorable review, noted he/she/they “fades into the background and is barely heard from” in the episodes released thus far), but otherwise the series remains faithful to the show and comics.

But, no: To those in Hollywood and the comics industry, this can’t just be a throwback to a different time and a different narrative. That’s why one half of the Russo brothers enterprise wants you to believe that the second episode of the series is about Jan. 6 — even though it is literally provable that it isn’t.

Joe Russo is the elder of the Russo brothers, the team that has helmed “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.” They’re also responsible for such classics as “You, Me and Dupree” and nothing else you’ve ever heard of, which speaks highly of how much they lean on source material for returns.

Anyhow, if you’ve watched “X-Men ’97” — and from here on in there’s going to be plenty of spoilers, so consider yourself warned — you’ll know that the second episode, “Mutant Liberation Begins,” may seem either political or familiar, depending on your knowledge of the franchise.

Trending:
Investor Fighting for Control of Disney Attacks 'Woke' Films, Aims to Make Disney Entertaining Again

In the episode, villain Magneto is put on trial before the United Nations for terrorism. A group called the Friends of Humanity storms the U.N. headquarters to save him, but Magneto stops the assault and receives a pardon.

Now, you may have an educated guess as to what the mastermind behind “You, Me and Dupree” has to say about this, and you wouldn’t be wrong:

Hoo boy. We’ve been told. Except, um, this storyline predates the Capitol incursion by … [checks watch] 35 years.

Wow. That’s prescience.

As Bounding Into Comics notes: “Written by franchise icon Chris Claremont and appearing in 1985’s ‘Uncanny X-Men Vol. 1 #200,’ the original The Trial of Magneto! story saw the eponymous Master of Magnetism attempting to to convince the International Court of Justice that, after years of terrorist activities and wanton bloodshed, his then-recent turn to the side of the angels was, in fact, genuine.”

Oh.

This did not go unnoticed on social media, as you might expect:

Related:
Prominent Ivy League LGBT Activist Arrested on Child Porn Charge

And yes — obviously, old stories can be repurposed to tell new narratives. This is not one of those cases. “X-Men ’97,” for all its flaws — mostly PR-induced — is not an expensive agitprop set-piece for The Resistance™. The canonical history and context makes it clear what the creators are trying to do.

In other words: Stop trying to make “X-Men ’97” #resistance happen. It’s not going to happen.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Hollywood Director Claims Classic 'X-Men' Story Is Jan 6 Metaphor - Gets Roasted By Real Fans
Investor Fighting for Control of Disney Attacks 'Woke' Films, Aims to Make Disney Entertaining Again
Watch: Sen. John Kennedy Stumps 23-Year-Old Climate Change 'Expert' Multiple Times, Leaves Him Looking Ridiculous
NYC Council Begs High Court to Allow Noncitizens to Vote, Not Even Hiding Its True Desire Anymore
Watch: House Democrat Drops Racial Slur During Anti-Republican Rant
See more...

Conversation