Self-Described 'Lesbian Marxist' ALA President Aims to Pack Kids' Libraries with Porn: Report

The American Accountability Foundation, a conservative nonprofit organization, has released a video and memo that shed light on what it describes as the “subversive” and “radical” woke agenda within the American Library Association.

This revelation has ignited a fierce debate over the sway of this liberal-leaning institution, led by its self-avowed “Marxist” president, Emily Drabinski, according to the AAF’s memo.

The ALA, boasting over 50,000 members and coordinating programs at local libraries nationwide, has long been a powerful force in shaping library policies and practices.

The AAF’s report, however, suggests that the ALA’s leadership, particularly its president Drabinski, has an agenda that goes beyond traditional library services.

“It is a blatantly obvious and self-evident truth that politics and pornography have no place in our children’s libraries,” the AAF stated on its website.

One of the most concerning statements captured in the video footage featured Drabinski dismissing public concerns about libraries allegedly “grooming children,” labeling such views as “extremist” and asserting that “almost no one in the public shares that view.”

She further elaborated on her vision of libraries as “a terrain of struggle for those of us on the left,” indicating a decidedly ideological approach. According to the memo, she claimed that libraries are “good places that do all kinds of things that people on the right don’t like.”

She has also openly criticized the idea of gender as a binary system and has advocated for LGBT books in children‘s sections of libraries. Her support for drag queen story hours further garnered attention.

The AAF’s memo revealed a series of statements made by Drabinski, including her view that the “subversion” of traditional family structures is an integral part of her “queerness.”

She has also argued that libraries have an obligation to provide books about “gay people doing gay things” and has labelled concerned parents as an “angry, white mob” and the “Christo-fascist right.”

Furthermore, according to the memo, Drabinski said she decided she was a lesbian after reading a library book, so in her opinion, “queers of all kinds have always found a home in the library.”

She further suggested that complying with certain laws has become “difficult.”

In addition to her controversial views, a deleted tweet from April 2022 has also come under scrutiny, according to the U.K. Daily Mail. In the tweet, she identified herself as a “Marxist lesbian” and expressed her belief in collective power for a better world.

This tweet has played a role in some states’ moves to defund and sever ties with the ALA.

The ALA’s concerning woke ideology has raised concerns among conservatives and parents across the country.

Montana became the first state to officially cut its ties with the ALA, citing its leadership by a “Marxist,” Fox News reported.

Republican lawmakers in other states, including Wyoming, Arizona, and Georgia, NBC News reported, have also initiated efforts to halt federal funding to the ALA, which receives financial support through the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Conservative politicians in several states have encouraged their libraries to withdraw from the ALA, characterizing the organization as “radical” and accusing it of promoting a sexual agenda for children, according to Fox News.

In 2023, ALA announced that Emily Drabinski, a self-proclaimed “Marxist lesbian” and a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, would be its new president.@bwaltenshttps://t.co/3XZoqdnozt pic.twitter.com/yKnGcVXiRV — Texas Scorecard (@TexasScorecard) August 18, 2023

Despite the backlash, Drabinski, who identifies as “queer,” in the same footage, remained unapologetic about her political opinions and sexuality. She expressed her desire to ensure that books reflecting the experiences of black people and LGBT individuals are available in local libraries, stated AAF in their memo.

