Senate Confirmation Hearing for Key Trump Nominee Delayed After She Goes Into Labor

Timing is everything.

President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. surgeon general was due to face a grilling on Thursday — but her unborn baby had other ideas.

Casey Means, Trump’s pick to be the public face of the government’s medical establishment, had to postpone a confirmation hearing because she went into labor with her first child, according to news reports.

According to United Press International, Means was due to face the Senate Health, Education Labor and Pension Committee in a virtual hearing.

The senators are in Washington. Means would be testifying from Kilauea, Hawaii, according to The Hill.

Means, an adviser to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, is a proponent of the “Make America Health Again” movement.

She replaced Dr. Janette Nesheiwat as surgeon general nominee after questions arose regarding Nesheiwat’s medical credentials.

Nesheiwat was also a controversial pick among conservatives because of her outspoken support for the COVID-19 vaccine and a 2022 statement that implied an acceptance of transgender ideology, as reported by the conservative website The Daily Signal.

As ABC News reported, Means can expect to face tough questioning from Senate Democrats.

Sen. Andy Kim, a New Jersey Democrat and member of the committee, has indicated he would use Means’ background as an entrepreneur in the wellness field to question her credibility.

In 2019, according to The Hill, she co-founded a company called Levels Health Inc., which focuses on tracking customers’ health information.

She has divested herself from the company, according to ABC, that isn’t going to keep the topic off the table, ABC reported.

“I’m worried about that kind of person when it comes to making decisions and talking to the American people about how best to be able to inform the American people how to stay healthy,” Kim he said Wednesday, according to ABC News.

Trump, meanwhile, has trumpeted his support for Means in no uncertain terms.

“Casey has impeccable ‘MAHA’ credentials, and will work closely with our wonderful Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to ensure a successful implementation of our Agenda in order to reverse the Chronic Disease Epidemic, and ensure Great Health, in the future, for ALL Americans,” Trump wrote in a post on the Truth Social social media platform in May.

“Her academic achievements, together with her life’s work, are absolutely outstanding. Dr. Casey Means has the potential to be one of the finest Surgeon Generals in United States History. Congratulations to Casey!”

