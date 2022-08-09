Senate Dem Frauds Purposely Violate Their Own COVID Policy in Desperate Rush to Pass Inflation Bill: Report

There are two sure things, they say — death and taxes.

And Democrats would risk death to raise taxes.

They bravely violated their life-saving COVID rules to get to the Capitol to vote on the son of Build Back Better, the ill-named Inflation Reduction Act.

Oh, the humanity! Risking their very lives!

Not really. Despite all the scaremongering primarily by Democrats and leftists regarding the fatal hazards of COVID, they don’t take it much more seriously than the rest of us do anymore.

Because they recognize the scam of the COVID scare — especially when they’ve been the ones pushing it.

Since the Senate doesn’t allow proxy voting, Democrats had to have everyone present in the evenly split chamber to pass the inflation bill. So their COVID protocol was “Don’t test, don’t tell,” The New York Post reported.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said all Democrats would “stay healthy” for the vote.

That’s a very different Schumer than the one who accused Republicans of not taking COVID seriously when there were a lot of positive tests around the time the Senate was preparing to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Every Senator and relevant staff must have negative tests on two consecutive days and have completed the appropriate quarantining period, and there should be mandatory testing every day of the [confirmation] hearing,” Schumer said at the time.

“Testing must be administered by an independent entity, such as the attending physician of the United States Congress. Failure to implement a thorough testing approach would be intentionally reckless,” Schumer said, saying such “reckless” activity might cause some to wonder if Republican leadership “may not want to know the results” of COVID tests.

But it’s different when Democrats are set on getting certain results. One source said that if a senator got COVID “you can bring your ventilator and still vote,” according to the Post.

A Senate aide told Puck News, according to the Post, “We all know we’re not letting COVID get in the way.”

So under the orders based on the old saying of don’t call in sick, crawl in sick, the Democrats got their Inflation Reduction Act.

Reduce inflation? Even the far-left Vermont Independent Senator Bernie Sanders saw through that.

“I want to take a moment to say a few words about the so-called Inflation Reduction Act that we are debating this evening, and I say so-called — by the way — because, according to the CBO [Congressional Budget Office] and other economic organizations who have studied this bill, it will in fact have a minimal impact on inflation,” Sanders said.

The Act passed Sunday 51-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking a tie.

The Act contains lots of money for the shiny things related to climate change. And it closed corporate tax loopholes which means you’ll probably be paying the passed-on costs.

It also fields some 86,000 new IRS agents — claimed, as usual, to get the rich to pay their “fair share” but more likely aimed at picking your pocket and perhaps checking your political beliefs.

No wonder Schumer didn’t want the dread COVID to hamper the vote.

