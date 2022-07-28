Democrats' New Inflation Bill Has Special 2024 Election Contingency

Congressional Democrats continue to exploit their majority status to jam through destructive left-wing agenda items that have little to do with curbing inflation or protecting the environment and everything to do with socially re-engineering the nation.

In the latest salvo, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York bragged about spending an additional $369 billion to address climate change in the ironically named “Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.”

Instead of stemming inflation (as the bill’s name suggests), the pork-loaded proposal pushes hundreds of billions of dollars in additional spending at a time when Americans are struggling with historically high prices.

“By a wide margin, this legislation will be the greatest pro-climate legislation that has ever been passed by Congress,” Schumer gushed Thursday in a tone-dead statement after browbeating Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia into supporting the bill.

“This legislation fights the climate crisis with the urgency the situation demands and puts the U.S. on a path to roughly 40% emissions reductions by 2030, all while creating new good-paying jobs in the near and long-term,” Schumer claimed.

It’s not surprising that bloated climate provisions were jammed into the 725-page “Inflation Reduction Act” because it’s essentially a replacement for President Joe Biden’s failed Build Back Better package.

In addition to spending $369 billion on various climate programs over the next decade, the bill would allocate $64 billion to expand Obamacare through 2025.

This is a sneaky move because it would extend the so-called Affordable Care Act until after the 2024 election, when (hopefully) a new president will take office.

This would give Democrats more time to concoct a way to extend Obamacare even further, despite the widespread criticism the ACA has received for failing to live up to the hype of its own name.

“The ACA set standards for ‘affordability,’ but millions remain uninsured or underinsured due to high costs, even with subsidies potentially available,” the health policy journal Health Affairs wrote of Obamacare last year.

“High deductibles and increases in consumer cost sharing have chipped away at the affordability of ACA-compliant plans. At the same time, the Trump administration promoted cheaper, non-ACA-compliant coverage,” it said.

Numerous Twitter users slammed the Democrats’ farcically named “Inflation Reduction Act” for dramatically increasing spending while doing little to reduce inflation.

Inflation is at a 40-year-high, we’re entering a recession, and the fed just raised interest rates again, so Democrats have decided the solution is passing a massive tax hike to fund $800 billion in new spending on green energy nonsense and call it the “Inflation Reduction Act.” — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) July 28, 2022

As inflation hits 40-year highs and America enters a recession, Senate Democrats are proposing $800 billion of new spending on green energy schemes and calling it the “Inflation Reduction Act.” Oh, and they’re making it easier for the IRS to audit you just for good measure. — Jennifer-Ruth Green (@JenRuthGreen) July 27, 2022

Proposing $800 billion of new spending and calling it the “Inflation Reduction Act” is peak Democrat. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 27, 2022

So to combat inflation, the government is about to approve $750 BILLION in new spending and calling it the “Inflation Reduction Act”. 🤯 — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) July 27, 2022

Many commenters sounded the alarm about this revised version of Build Back Better, warning that a depression might be around the corner given how badly things are going right now.

With Manchin’s flip, the only thing that keeps America from a full-on depression is if Sinema declines to go for this new Build Back Better bill. — Irene Armendariz-Jackson For Congress (@ArmendarizDis16) July 27, 2022

🚨 BUILD BACK BETTER is another global agenda. Governments and the WEF want you to think they are helping you. In fact they are curbing liberty and freedom. Just look at the energy “crisis” pic.twitter.com/VZo3U5o1wA — The Great Resist (@TheGreatRESlST) July 17, 2022

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 sounds a lot like Build Back Better in drag. https://t.co/qcrykuRK9K — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 27, 2022

As usual, Biden has provided a lot of unintended comic relief with his disturbing blunders, but what he and his party are doing to the U.S. economy is no laughing matter.

