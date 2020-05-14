SECTIONS
Senate Votes To Allow Feds To View Your Browsing History Without a Warrant

Republican Sen. Steve Daines of Montana appears with host Jennifer Hammond during her annual Memorial Day Special "Serving America" on Capitol Hill at the Russell Senate Office Building on May 21, 2019, in Washington, D.C.Larry French / Getty Images for SiriusXMRepublican Sen. Steve Daines of Montana appears with host Jennifer Hammond during her annual Memorial Day Special "Serving America" on Capitol Hill at the Russell Senate Office Building on May 21, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Larry French / Getty Images for SiriusXM)

By Erin Coates
Published May 14, 2020 at 1:05pm
The Senate rejected an amendment to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act that would have prevented the government from accessing Americans’ web browsing data without a warrant on Wednesday.

The amendment had already passed in the House with bipartisan support, but it needed 60 senators to approve it in order for it to pass in the Senate, Fox News reported.

Only 59 senators voted in favor of the amendment.

Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Republican Sen. Steve Daines of Montana had proposed the amendment to limit the government’s surveillance powers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now that Americans have been asked to stay home and not move around … they are more vulnerable to abusive surveillance than ever before,” Wyden said.

“Now more than ever … during this pandemic, Americans deserve assurances that the government isn’t spying on them … as they move around the internet.”

Prior to the vote, Daines tweeted that the government “shouldn’t have access to Americans’ extremely personal browser data & internet search history w/o a warrant.”

“We need to get the government out of our phones & out of our lives.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced the measure to expand surveillance powers in the Department of Justice as part of the renewal of the 2001 Patriot Act, the Daily Beast reported.

“Common sense tells us this crisis demands more vigilance on other fronts of national security not less,” the Kentucky Republican said in a statement.

The failed amendment brings the ability for the Department of Justice to view web browsing history without a warrant one step closer to becoming a law.

“When you talk about web browsing and searches, you’re talking about some of the most sensitive, most personal, and most private details of Americans’ lives,” Wyden said in a statement to Business Insider.

“Every thought that can come into people’s heads can be revealed in an internet search or a visit to a website.”

Many activists and labor organizers have spoken out against the expansion and the renewal of the PATRIOT Act.

“Today the Senate made clear that the purpose of the PATRIOT Act is to spy on Americans, no warrants or due process necessary,” activist Dayton Young told Vice.

“Any lawmaker who votes to reauthorize the PATRIOT Act is voting against our constitutionally-protected freedoms, and there’s nothing patriotic about that.”

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







