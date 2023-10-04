Sewing, Choreography, Makeup: Princeton Launches 'Drag U' to Unleash Students' Inner Drag Queens

An Ivy League college with a sticker price of more than $83,000 is offering its students the chance to be drag queens.

Princeton University’s s Gender + Sexuality Resource Center posted about the project on Instagram.

“Drag University is a new program housed under the mentorship pillar of the Gender + Sexuality Resource Center,” the post read.

“This year long program will teach about the history of drag, as well as the art form of drag,” the post said.

“Sessions will be taught by local drag performers, on campus partners who know their way around machines, and other students,” the post read, noting that undergraduate and graduate students could participate.

Princeton has launched a “new ‘Drag University’ program” that purports to “train students in the ‘artform.’https://t.co/BXEvnKHegz — 🇺🇸 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕠𝕜𝕝𝕪𝕟 𝔾𝕚𝕣𝕝 🍁🍂🍃🌻🎃 (@Brooklyn__Girl) September 29, 2023

The post noted that the first eight people to apply would have the costs of supplies covered by a “scholarship.” A post on the center’s website said all scholarships were awarded.

A copy of the program’s enrollment form on The College Fix said that topics to be covered in the monthly sessions include the history of drag, “Sewing 101,” choreography, face painting, photoshoots and wig and garment design.

Citing the college’s total annual cost, which it gives as $83,140, Robert Spencer wrote in an Op-Ed on PJ Media that “for all that dough, Princeton will take your thoughtful, intelligent son and turn him into a prancing, preening, children’s-innocence-stealing drag queen.”

Spencer sarcastically noted that “there are no prerequisites or preliminary courses that enrollees have to take; they can go from zero to drag queen with just one course. No wonder Princeton charges so much.”

The College Fix had noted that Princeton did not respond when comment was sought, leading Spencer to write, “Surely they couldn’t have something to hide, could they?”

“Surely they are just bursting with pride about their Drag University, and want all Princeton parents and alumni to know about it, don’t they? Don’t they? If not, why not?” he wrote.

“Could it be that somewhere underneath their dresses, exaggerated makeup, and wigs, Princeton administrators still have some understanding that this sort of ‘academic course’ is deeply offensive on numerous levels and has no place in any decent university? Inconceivable!” Spencer wrote.

For Just $83,140 (this year), Princeton Will Train Your Son to be a Drag Queen! Courses Include: Sewing 101/Face Painting/Choreography… Declared a Major in an “Artform!” Scholarships Available! But What About the Old Idiom? “What a Drag!”https://t.co/VdZ41iKTJS — Sheldon Roth, M.D. (@SheldonRothMD1) October 2, 2023

On its website, Princeton’s Gender + Sexuality Resource Center says it seeks to “identify, address, and reduce racism, heterosexism, patriarchy, misogynoir misogyny, cissexism, ableism, and other forms of discrimination.”

“We approach our work with a historical analysis of discrimination and injustice to intentionally and equitably serve the campus,” the site says.

