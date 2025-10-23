SF Dem Launches Bid for Pelosi's Seat, And He's Even Worse than Nancy

On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported a fact that should disturb a lot of Democrats who think that momentum is on their side for the 2026 midterms: Despite those “No Kings” protests, things are looking pretty dire.

According to the report — titled “Democratic Donors Sit on Sidelines as Party Schism Persists” — the Republican National Committee had $86 million in cash on hand at the start of October, compared to just $12 million for the Democrats.

The paper relayed an amusing anecdote as to why this problem persists:

At one point earlier this year, the DNC reached out to big donors to host a San Francisco-area fundraiser headlined by former Vice President Kamala Harris. Most of the donors rejected the request, according to several people familiar with the conversations.

Upon receiving the invitation, one replied with a profanity-laced rejection. Others said they didn’t want to give to the party until it produced substantive plans to win elections. Those who declined told the national party they had commitments and couldn’t make it work.

Also in San Francisco on Wednesday, a more ominous warning about the party schism — the corrupt gerontocracy vs. the unrestrained younger radicals — sounded itself, in the form of a Democratic challenger for Rep. Nancy Pelosi that’s somehow worse than the former party leader and House speaker.

State Sen. Scott Wiener — a major proponent of transing the kids and a fount of false claims against Republicans — announced in a video that he was running for Congress because he “never thought the United States would slip into fascism like we’re seeing today.”

“San Francisco has always been on the right side of history,” Wiener said over a montage of LGBT-centric footage. “I’m running for Congress to defend San Francisco — our values, our people, and the Constitution of the United States.”

It’s official: I’m running for Congress to represent San Francisco! I’ll fight Trump’s takeover, for our values, & for real progress. I’ve delivered on housing, healthcare, clean energy, and civil rights – and I’ll do it again. Let’s build the future our city & country deserve. pic.twitter.com/4jDBha0F24 — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 22, 2025

What he didn’t say in the announcement video is how he’s trying to get into the House — namely, to either primary Pelosi or to succeed her by forcing her retirement, depending on what she wants to do.

As The Washington Post noted, Wiener wasn’t willing to talk about the woman he’s trying to force off stage one way or the other, either, even though he’s running for Congress in her district.

“I’m not going to comment on Speaker Emerita Pelosi, other than to say I have enormous respect for her, and that’s all I will say,” he told interviewers.

Pelosi has filed paperwork for a 2026 run, but the 85-year-old former party leader and stock-market guru hasn’t indicated whether she’ll pursue another term in the lower chamber as an éminence grise. She’s said, she “won’t make any announcement [on her future] until we get through” a November redistricting measure that aims to add seats for Democrats in the Golden State.

What’s clear is that it sets up the perfect pre-primary matchup to explain why Democrats are so frustrated with the visions of the future — or rather, the lack of one vs. a very bad one — that the party is offering.

Pelosi isn’t just past the point of diminishing returns. Now that Joe Biden has been cold-storaged off to Delaware, she’s basically the face of diminishing returns — the exemplar of the politician who’s hung on too long for all the wrong reasons. She has no wisdom, no plan to get the party out of the mire, nothing beyond the November gerrymandering ballot proposal.

Wiener, meanwhile, is an extremist. He helped make it possible to turn California “a state of refuge for trans kids & their families,” although not necessarily in that order; the bill effectively removed parental rights in cases where transgender procedures on children are prohibited in other states:

Tonight at midnight, SB 107 goes into effect & California officially becomes a state of refuge for trans kids & their families. As red states pursue 100s of laws criminalizing LGBTQ people — with incitement to violence all too common — CA stands strong as a beacon of hope. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) December 31, 2022

On January 1st, California’s perverse SB-107 will not just allow the mother to mutilate this boy, but it will enlist the State of California to *ensure* it happens — even though the “procedure” is not legal under Texas law, which is the current applicable legal jurisdiction. pic.twitter.com/8vSW4ERR3m — Matt Beebe (@TheMattBeebe) December 29, 2022

Another bill co-authored by Wiener would have punished parents who didn’t affirm whatever gender their child “self-identified” as. That bill was extreme enough to get vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2023.

A California bill AB957 was just amended to add “a parent’s affirmation of the child’s gender identity” as part of the “health, safety, and welfare of the child” in the state’s Family Code. If parents disapprove of their child’s gender transition, and say a teacher or lgbt… pic.twitter.com/YyaHLoSHFk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 9, 2023

When he’s not busy trying to make it easier for insane parents to mutilate their children, he’s busy spreading conservative disinformation about Republicans.

For instance, this August, he claimed that Florida banned “The Diary of Anne Frank.” As community notes on X pointed out, it was part of the state’s 8th grade curriculum.

Florida banning the Diary of Anne Frank tells you everything you need to know about the MAGA movement. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) August 25, 2025

In 2022, when the now-late Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk criticized Wiener for being soft on groomers, Wiener claimed his attacks led to hate messages and threats directed toward him. The “threat” in question involved an image that included typographical marks and a cursor, which showed it had been typed out by whoever had taken the screenshot — leading Wiener to then claim it had been a voicemail, which he did not quite have the receipts for, leading many to criticize it as a fake.

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

And for all the MAGA conspiracy theorists out there, the threat was a voicemail. This is a transcription. But have fun spinning around with your conspiracies. 🙄 — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) December 1, 2022

And amazingly, for all that crazy, he’s still not crazy enough for some progressives — with one anti-Semitic group claiming that he “helped lead the charge in California attempting to conflate anti-Zionism with antisemitism in effort to ban criticism of the Israeli apartheid state.”

Scott Wiener is Israel First. He has helped lead the charge in California attempting to conflate anti-Zionism with antisemitism in effort to ban criticism of the Israeli apartheid state. pic.twitter.com/GygXkq9SQG — AIPAC Tracker (@TrackAIPAC) October 22, 2025

Want to know why the RNC has $86 million on hand and the DNC has $12 million? This is why.

But, yeah — go for it, Scott! Geezer vs. groomer: The battle for the soul of the Democratic Party, in the city which shows exactly how Democratic policies fail everybody. An epic battle for the ages! (And aged.)

Let’s just hope Wiener is as good at picking stocks as the Pelosis are. For those of us who follow the power couple’s portfolio, our retirement could depend on it.

