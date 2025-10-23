Share
Commentary
Rep. Nancy Pelosi speaks during a rally opposing House Republicans Tax Proposal prior to the final House Vote on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on May 21.
Commentary
Rep. Nancy Pelosi speaks during a rally opposing House Republicans Tax Proposal prior to the final House Vote on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on May 21. (Jemal Countess / Getty Images)

SF Dem Launches Bid for Pelosi's Seat, And He's Even Worse than Nancy

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 23, 2025 at 5:53am
Share

On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported a fact that should disturb a lot of Democrats who think that momentum is on their side for the 2026 midterms: Despite those “No Kings” protests, things are looking pretty dire.

According to the report — titled “Democratic Donors Sit on Sidelines as Party Schism Persists” — the Republican National Committee had $86 million in cash on hand at the start of October, compared to just $12 million for the Democrats.

The paper relayed an amusing anecdote as to why this problem persists:

At one point earlier this year, the DNC reached out to big donors to host a San Francisco-area fundraiser headlined by former Vice President Kamala Harris. Most of the donors rejected the request, according to several people familiar with the conversations.

Upon receiving the invitation, one replied with a profanity-laced rejection. Others said they didn’t want to give to the party until it produced substantive plans to win elections. Those who declined told the national party they had commitments and couldn’t make it work.

Also in San Francisco on Wednesday, a more ominous warning about the party schism — the corrupt gerontocracy vs. the unrestrained younger radicals — sounded itself, in the form of a Democratic challenger for Rep. Nancy Pelosi that’s somehow worse than the former party leader and House speaker.

State Sen. Scott Wiener — a major proponent of transing the kids and a fount of false claims against Republicans — announced in a video that he was running for Congress because he “never thought the United States would slip into fascism like we’re seeing today.”

“San Francisco has always been on the right side of history,” Wiener said over a montage of LGBT-centric footage. “I’m running for Congress to defend San Francisco — our values, our people, and the Constitution of the United States.”

Should Nancy Pelosi retire?

What he didn’t say in the announcement video is how he’s trying to get into the House — namely, to either primary Pelosi or to succeed her by forcing her retirement, depending on what she wants to do.

As The Washington Post noted, Wiener wasn’t willing to talk about the woman he’s trying to force off stage one way or the other, either, even though he’s running for Congress in her district.

“I’m not going to comment on Speaker Emerita Pelosi, other than to say I have enormous respect for her, and that’s all I will say,” he told interviewers.

Pelosi has filed paperwork for a 2026 run, but the 85-year-old former party leader and stock-market guru hasn’t indicated whether she’ll pursue another term in the lower chamber as an éminence grise. She’s said, she “won’t make any announcement [on her future] until we get through” a November redistricting measure that aims to add seats for Democrats in the Golden State.

Related:
'Ma'am, It's Long Past Time': Ex-Capitol Police Chief Hits Pelosi with 3 Damning Memories After She Criticized Trump on DC National Guard Use

What’s clear is that it sets up the perfect pre-primary matchup to explain why Democrats are so frustrated with the visions of the future — or rather, the lack of one vs. a very bad one — that the party is offering.

Pelosi isn’t just past the point of diminishing returns. Now that Joe Biden has been cold-storaged off to Delaware, she’s basically the face of diminishing returns — the exemplar of the politician who’s hung on too long for all the wrong reasons. She has no wisdom, no plan to get the party out of the mire, nothing beyond the November gerrymandering ballot proposal.

Wiener, meanwhile, is an extremist. He helped make it possible to turn California “a state of refuge for trans kids & their families,” although not necessarily in that order; the bill effectively removed parental rights in cases where transgender procedures on children are prohibited in other states:

Another bill co-authored by Wiener would have punished parents who didn’t affirm whatever gender their child “self-identified” as. That bill was extreme enough to get vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2023.

When he’s not busy trying to make it easier for insane parents to mutilate their children, he’s busy spreading conservative disinformation about Republicans.

For instance, this August, he claimed that Florida banned “The Diary of Anne Frank.” As community notes on X pointed out, it was part of the state’s 8th grade curriculum.

In 2022, when the now-late Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk criticized Wiener for being soft on groomers, Wiener claimed his attacks led to hate messages and threats directed toward him. The “threat” in question involved an image that included typographical marks and a cursor, which showed it had been typed out by whoever had taken the screenshot — leading Wiener to then claim it had been a voicemail, which he did not quite have the receipts for, leading many to criticize it as a fake.

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

And amazingly, for all that crazy, he’s still not crazy enough for some progressives — with one anti-Semitic group claiming that he “helped lead the charge in California attempting to conflate anti-Zionism with antisemitism in effort to ban criticism of the Israeli apartheid state.”

Want to know why the RNC has $86 million on hand and the DNC has $12 million? This is why.

But, yeah — go for it, Scott! Geezer vs. groomer: The battle for the soul of the Democratic Party, in the city which shows exactly how Democratic policies fail everybody. An epic battle for the ages! (And aged.)

Let’s just hope Wiener is as good at picking stocks as the Pelosis are. For those of us who follow the power couple’s portfolio, our retirement could depend on it.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




SF Dem Launches Bid for Pelosi's Seat, And He's Even Worse than Nancy
Fact Check: Are Democrats Launching a Program to Track, Endanger ICE Agents?
Hillary, Who Took $114,000 in WH Items and Whose Husband Defiled Oval Office, Condemns Trump WH Renovations
Liberals Are Responsible for the Viral 'King Trump Covers Dems in Poop' Video - They Just Don't Know It
Photos: After Falsely Accusing Hegseth of Nazi Tattoo, Dems Embrace Man With Real Nazi, White Supremacist Tattoo for Senate
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation