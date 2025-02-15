Shock Report: Elon a New Dad - 5-Month-Old Child with Conservative Influencer

Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair posted on social media Friday that she and billionaire Elon Musk have a child together.

St. Clair, 31, shared a statement about the news on the social media platform X, where her account has more than 1 million followers.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” St. Clair’s statement read.

“I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.

“I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting,” the Valentine’s Day post read.

St. Clair captioned her post with “Alea Iacta Est,” a Latin phrase meaning “the die is cast.” It’s the phrase Gaius Julius Caesar reportedly used before crossing the Rubicon River in 49 B.C. to change the history of ancient Rome, and the world.

As of Saturday morning, the Department of Government Efficiency head Musk, had not yet issued a statement on St. Clair’s claims.

A few hours after her initial post, St. Clair published another statement about the news on her X account.

“In all sincerity, appreciate the kind words,” St. Clair wrote. “Wish I did not feel the need to make a statement. Kids should be off limits for journalists. Will be spending time with my family & logging off for a while.”

If St. Clair’s claims are true, this would be Musk’s 13th child, with St. Clair being a fourth mother, according to the New York Post.

Musk, who has been married and divorced twice, is not currently married, according to CEO Today.

Numerous conservative commentators, including Candace Owens, shared support for St. Clair.

“Children should always be off limits,” Owens wrote. “Journalists are parasites. Hard to imagine going through this with a young one. Better to come out with this on your own terms. George and I will be praying for you, Ash.”

Kim Iversen, former reporter for The Hill and a political commentator, criticized Owens’ dig at journalists.

“Elon having another child is newsworthy,” Iversen wrote.

“There’s no claim the journalists were going to publish photos, the address or name of the child. But reporting that Musk had ANOTHER child with ANOTHER woman is what journalists do.”

