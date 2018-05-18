SECTIONS
US News
Shooter Opens Fire in TX High School, Multiple Deaths Reported

By Rebekah Baker
May 18, 2018 at 8:14am

A suspected gunman is in custody after a shooting at Santa Fe High School near Houston on Friday morning.

Multiple deaths have already been confirmed.

“This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The situation is active, but has been contained,” read a statement from the school district.

According to witnesses, the shooting began in an art class around 7:30 a.m.

The school was placed on lock-down at 8 a.m.

One student told local Houston news station KTRK that she saw a gunman shoot a girl.

The student said “a gunman came into her first-period art class and started shooting. The student said she saw one girl with blood on her leg as the class evacuated the room,” The Associated Press reported.

“We thought it was a fire drill at first but really, the teacher said, ‘Start running,’” the student told KTRK.

Another student said his friend saw “some kid” with a gun pull a fire alarm in a school hallway and then run outside. When teachers and students were outside, shots were fired, CBS News reported.

A large law enforcement presence is on the scene, including the Santa Fe Police, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, ATF and the FBI.

“Students were earlier lined up outside the school, and their backpacks were taken up by law enforcement,” KTRK reported.

“We hope the worst is over and I really can’t say any more about that because it would be pure speculation,” Assistant Principal Cris Richardson told news outlets at the scene

According to the Texas Education Agency, the high school enrollment is about 1,400 students.

President Donald Trump responded to news of the shooting Friday morning.

“Early reports not looking good,” he wrote on Twitter. “God bless all!”

