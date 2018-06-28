SECTIONS
US News
Print

Report: Multiple People Shot at Maryland Newspaper Office

By The Western Journal
June 28, 2018 at 12:25pm

Print

Multiple people have been shot at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Annapolis newspaper, says a reporter told them of the shooting Thursday afternoon.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it is responding to reports of the shooting.

Marc Limansky is a spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Police Department. He says officers are searching the building in Annapolis where the shooting was reported. He says the situation is “active and ongoing.”

On TV reports, people could be seen leaving the building with their hands up, as police officers urged them to depart through a parking lot and officers converged on the building.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

By: The Western Journal on June 28, 2018 at 12:25pm

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Maxine Waters sticks tongue out at Laura Loomer during confrontation

Assault Charges Filed Against Maxine Waters After Journalist Confrontation

Erin Coates

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 16: House Intelligence Ranking Member Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks at the Council On Foreign Relations with Andrea Mitchell, Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent at NBC News on February 16, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Dem Rep. Adam Schiff Tweets About Dictator, Gets Told ‘Shut Up’

Dick Morris

Journalists Leak

Dick Morris: Now That Names Are Coming Out, Leakers and Journalists Should Be Prosecuted

Jack Davis

To Prevent Repeat of 2016, 25 States Move To Keep Trump Off Ballot

Jack Davis

ABC Reporter Goes to Border, Stumbles Across Active Human Smuggling Op

Chris Agee

Enlisted military grad Dillon Donovan

Marine Recruit Walks Out of Graduation After School Refuses To Let Him Wear Military Sash

Jack Davis

Elaine Chao Loses Patience After Dem Protesters Attack Her Husband

Liz Angarola

Sarah Sanders Welcome

Restaurant Capitalizes on Red Hen Outrage, ‘Sarah Sanders Welcome Any Time!’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.