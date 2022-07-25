Sickening Video of Hit-and-Run Robbery of Unconscious Victim Shows What It's Like to Live in a Dem Run City

A new video released by the New York Police Department has once again highlighted the heinous crimes taking place in Democrat-run New York City.

In the video, a man was struck by an oncoming vehicle while attempting to cross a crosswalk in the Bronx neighborhood of New York City. The vehicle did not appear to slow down before striking him.

The 39-year-old victim went flying into the air and fell to a heap on the ground, where he was unconscious, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported. Three men were reportedly in the car at the time it struck the victim.

A subsequent video showed two men running up to the man’s motionless body and stealing things out of his pockets. They then reportedly got back in the car and drove away.

WARNING: The following video contains images some viewers may find disturbing.

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: Do you know these guys? On 7/23/22 at approx. 6:40 AM, opposite 898 E 169 St in the Bronx, the suspects struck a 39-year-old male with a car, then proceeded to forcibly take his property. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/RngQ1JUA4C — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 24, 2022

According to WNYW-TV, police said the men returned to the unconscious body a second time and checked his pockets again before finally leaving the area for good.

The incident occurred around 6:40 am on Saturday morning, and the victim was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals / Lincoln with serious injuries. He was listed in critical condition as of Sunday.

Are Democrats partly responsible for rising crime in major cities? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

An NYPD told the Daily Mail there was no evidence proving the attack was deliberate, and it was unclear whether the attackers knew the victim beforehand.

Police said the suspects were all thin with dark complexions.

Following news of the attack, many Twitter users decried the condition of the United States’ most populated city.

“Wow this is insane,” one user wrote. “The balls of them to actually get out and take his stuff. This city is a mess.”

Wow this is insane. The balls of them to actually get out and take his stuff. This city is a mess. — papas1175 (@papas1175) July 24, 2022

Another user suggested New York City was worse than a third-world country because of its crime.

WARNING: The following media contains language some viewers may find disturbing.

The third world countries are better actually — Emmanuel Rosario (@DirectManny) July 24, 2022

While heinous crimes like these were once unthinkable in a developed country like the U.S., leftist policies including cashless bail and leniency for criminals have led to rising crime in many major cities.

Just across New York City in Brooklyn, three armed men allegedly robbed a church and stole over $400,000 worth of jewelry in the middle of a service on Sunday.

Earlier this month in Los Angeles, Olympic volleyball player Kim Glass said she was hit with a metal pipe by a homeless man. In Philadelphia, a 73-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death with a traffic cone by a group of juveniles on June 24.

These are just a few examples of the many disgusting crimes being committed every day in America’s major cities, most of which are run by Democrats. Americans must demand better from our leaders.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.