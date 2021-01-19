Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell voluntarily dropped a lawsuit alleging votes cast for President Donald Trump in Georgia were illegally switched to President-elect Joe Biden.
Sidney Powell dropped the lawsuit on Tuesday, one day before Joe Biden’s inauguration, Politico’s Kyle Cheney tweeted.
Powell had previously promised that the lawsuit would “blow up” Georgia.
Advertisement - story continues below
JUST IN: Less than 24 hours before Biden is sworn in, Sidney POWELL voluntarily drops her lawsuit to overturn results in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/SHm1fRzON7
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 19, 2021
TRENDING: Hundreds of Publisher Employees Working to Block Trump from Yet Another Platform
She originally filed the lawsuit on Nov. 25, days after Georgia certified Biden’s victory in the state.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger were listed as defendants in the suit.
Advertisement - story continues below
“This civil action brings to light a massive election fraud,” the lawsuit said.
A central claim made in the case was that election software makers Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic illegally switched votes during the election. The lawsuit argued that at least 96,600 votes had to be thrown out.
On Dec. 7, the case was dismissed by U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten. Powell then appealed the decision to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.
Powell filed similar lawsuits in Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona, which were also dismissed.
President Donald Trump’s legal team distanced itself from Powell in November before she filed the Georgia suit.
Advertisement - story continues below
Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion libel lawsuit against Powell on Jan. 8 citing her “wild accusations.”
Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.
A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.